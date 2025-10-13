Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 13, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat for the October 13 preseason game. Monday’s clash at the State Farm Arena marks the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams during the 2025-2026 season.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game details and betting odds
The Heat-Hawks clash is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta. The live telecast will be available on NBA TV. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Heat (+176) vs Hawks (-215)
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Odds: Heat (+5.5 -110) vs Hawks (-5.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Heat (o229.5 -112) vs Hawks (u229.5 -111)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks preview
The Miami Heat have had a forgettable start to the 2025 preseason, holding the worst record in the league after four straight losses.
They opened with a 126-118 defeat to the Orlando Magic on October 4, then went on to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Magic once again. Across those four games, the average point differential has been 9.8 points.
Despite the tough stretch, Kel’el Ware’s performance has been a positive takeaway for the team. He’s averaged 20.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, showing immense promise on both ends of the floor.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have had a more balanced start. They split their first two games, losing 122-113 to the Houston Rockets before bouncing back with a 122-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineup
Heat
G: Davion Mitchell | G: Pelle Larsson | F: Andrew Wiggins | F: Nikola Jovic | C: Kel’el Ware
Hawks
G: Trae Young | G: Dyson Daniels | F: Zaccharie Risacher | F: Jalen Johnson | C: Kristaps Porzingis
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks prediction
The Miami Heat have had a rough start to the season, dropping all four of their games so far. To make matters worse, they’ve added several names to the injury list ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Key players like Norman Powell, Bam Adebayo, Kasparas Jakucionis, Dru Smith, and Simone Fontecchio are all dealing with injuries.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming into the game fully healthy and will be ready to begin their first clash at home on a high note.
Prediction: Expect the Hawks to win by 9 points.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.