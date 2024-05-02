Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 1 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

After getting whipped 102-88 in Game 4, the Miami Heat hoped to do much better on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. The Heat, who have been without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier in the series, ruled out Jaime Jaquez Jr. They are set to face long odds even if Kristaps Porzingis has been relegated to a cheerleading role in Boston.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Miami Heat game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nikola Jovic 8 7 4 0 0 0 3-7 0-3 2-2 -13 Caleb Martin 10 4 1 0 0 0 4-9 1-5 1-1 -35 Bam Adebayo 23 5 6 2 0 3 10-26 1-3 2-2 -32 Tyler Herro 15 3 3 0 0 0 6-19 1-8 2-2 -28 Delon Wright 8 3 2 2 0 0 4-7 0-2 0-0 -9 Kevin Love 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Duncan Robinson 2 1 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 -17 Haywood Highsmith 4 3 0 0 0 0 2-5 0-2 0-0 -9 Thomas Bryant 10 3 1 0 0 2 4-6 0-2 2-3 -2 Patty Mills 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -20 Jimmy Butler DNP - - - - - - - - - Orlando Robinson DNP - - - - - - - - - Josh Richardson DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 16 12 3 0 1 2 4-9 2-4 6-9 +35 Al Horford 8 6 3 1 0 0 3-4 1-2 1-2 +10 Jrue Holiday 10 6 5 1 0 2 3-5 2-4 2-2 +22 Derrick White 25 5 2 1 0 1 8-13 5-10 4-5 +17 Jaylen Brown 25 6 2 0 0 5 11-19 1-7 2-5 +14 Xavier Tillman 2 1 1 1 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +3 Sam Hauser 17 5 1 0 0 0 6-10 5-8 0-0 +25 Oshae Brissett 4 3 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -1 Luke Kornet 2 7 2 0 1 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 +21 Payton Pritchard 7 3 3 0 0 1 2-8 0-3 0-0 +19 Svi Mykhailiuk 0 1 1 1 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 +1 Jaden Springer 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 +4 Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game Summary

Right out of the gate, the Boston Celtics showed that they were dead serious to finish the series against the Miami Heat. They were smoking from all angles and raced to a 41-23 lead after just 12 minutes behind Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.

The Heat put on a much better effort defensively in the second quarter to clamp down on the Celtics. After giving up 41 in the previous period, they limited them to 27. The problem was Miami still found it tough sledding to get past the hosts' defensive schemes.

The last time Miami was in Boston, it won its only game in the series by shooting the lights out from deep. On Wednesday night in the first half, the team bled to make 3-for-16 from the same range. The Celtics took a 68-46 advantage as both teams exited for the halftime break.

Unlike in Game 4 in South Beach where the Boston Celtics were complacent for stretches, Joe Mazzulla's team didn't have that issue on Wednesday. The Miami Heat had another solid defensive work despite their limitations but the Cs kept building on their lead.

Jayson Tatum didn't have a big scoring night but he made several underrated plays in the third period. Sam Hauser and Jaylen Brown took care of the scoring burden for the hosts as Miami desperately tried to cut the deficit. The Celtics led 98-66 with a full quarter still to go.

The fourth frame was a victory lap for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat. They were just overwhelmingly better considering Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier did not play in the series. It didn't take long for the reserves to come in as Boston marched to a 118-84 victory to move on to the second round.

Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's 3-pointers tonight

Bam Adebayo, unsurprisingly, took just one shot from deep and nailed it. Tyler Herro was aggressive, racking up seven shots from the same range and sinking just one.

Jayson Tatum's efficient night included a 2-for-3 clip from behind the arc in the first half. Jaylen Brown wasn't on the same level though, making just 1-for-5 during the same stretch.

Adebayo took two more attempts from 3-point distance but couldn't make it, ending the night 1-for-3. Herro's aggressiveness was gone as he hoisted only one and failed to convert to end up with a 1-for-8 line.

Tatum and Brown had a 3-for-11 clip overall as the Celtics marched to the finish line.