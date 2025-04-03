Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Boston Celtics faced the Miami Heat on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Both teams are on winning runs. The Celtics are amid a nine-game winning streak, while the Heat have won five straight games.

With seven games remaining, Boston (56-19) has already secured at least a top-two finish in the Eastern Conference. They are four games behind first-placed Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15).

Meanwhile, Miami (34-41) holds the No. 9 spot. They have a half-game lead over the tenth-seeded Chicago Bulls (34-42) and are two games behind the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks (36-39), who are just percentage points behind the Orlando Magic (37-40).

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pelle Larson 6 3 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 6-7 6 Bam Adebayo 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 Kel'el Ware 0 4 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 4 Alec Burks 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 0 Tyler Herro 8 0 0 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 2-2 -1 Haywood Highsmith 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 9 Davion Mitchell 0 1 1 1 0 1 0-4 0-2 0-0 9 Kyle Anderson 5 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 7

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sam Hauser 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Jayson Tatum 3 2 3 1 0 1 1-5 1-4 0-0 -7 Luke Kornet 10 3 0 0 0 0 5-6 0-0 0-0 0 Jaylen Brown 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-6 0-3 0-0 -1 Derrick White 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Payton Pritchard 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-4 1-3 0-0 -6 Torrey Craig 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -6 Baylor Scheierman 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Neemias Queta 0 3 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat had a 29-22 lead over the Boston Celtics. Luke Kornet scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting for the Celtics, while Tyler Herro had eight points (3-for-4 shooting) for the Heat.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

