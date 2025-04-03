  • home icon
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (April 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 03, 2025 00:09 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics hosted Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Boston Celtics faced the Miami Heat on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Both teams are on winning runs. The Celtics are amid a nine-game winning streak, while the Heat have won five straight games.

With seven games remaining, Boston (56-19) has already secured at least a top-two finish in the Eastern Conference. They are four games behind first-placed Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15).

Meanwhile, Miami (34-41) holds the No. 9 spot. They have a half-game lead over the tenth-seeded Chicago Bulls (34-42) and are two games behind the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks (36-39), who are just percentage points behind the Orlando Magic (37-40).

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pelle Larson6310000-20-16-76
Bam Adebayo0120000-20-00-01
Kel'el Ware0400000-10-00-04
Alec Burks5000002-21-10-00
Tyler Herro8000003-40-02-2-1
Haywood Highsmith5200002-21-10-09
Davion Mitchell0111010-40-20-09
Kyle Anderson5010002-31-10-07
Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sam Hauser0200000-00-00-0-1
Jayson Tatum3231011-51-40-0-7
Luke Kornet10300005-60-00-00
Jaylen Brown4010002-60-30-0-1
Derrick White0010010-00-00-0-1
Payton Pritchard3000011-41-30-0-6
Torrey Craig2200101-40-20-0-6
Baylor Scheierman0100000-00-00-0-6
Neemias Queta0310000-00-00-0-7
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat had a 29-22 lead over the Boston Celtics. Luke Kornet scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting for the Celtics, while Tyler Herro had eight points (3-for-4 shooting) for the Heat.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
