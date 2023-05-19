Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 19, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Miami Heat only needed one explosive quarter to overcome the Boston Celtics' halftime lead and hold on for the win in Game 1. Miami has now opened each series in the playoffs with a road win in the opener.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler continued his postseason renaissance against the defending Eastern Conference champs. Butler had 12 points in the first quarter to set the tone and finished with 35 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.

The Heat’s 46-25 third-quarter explosion overturned a 66-57 lead by the Celtics. Erik Spoelstra’s charges played with poise and grit down the stretch to counter every Boston rally and eke out the win.

As they did in the previous two rounds, the Miami Heat have now stolen home-court advantage from more favored opponents. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, knew all too well what they will be facing against Jimmy Butler.

They’ve faced the Heat in three of the last four conference finals but could hardly do anything to stop him.

Jayson Tatum, who had a scintillating 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, didn’t attempt a single basket. He also committed two crucial turnovers late in the game that deflated the Celtics.Tatum has at least to match Butler’s brilliance, or the series could be over quickly.

Where to watch?

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will start at 8:30 pm at Boston’s TD Garden. TNT will air the game on national TV. Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

The Boston Celtics are now 11-11 in their last 22 games in front of their home fans. It’s a dismal record that has cost them over the years. They better get their acts together in Game 2 against the Miami Heat or they could be facing an almost insurmountable deficit when the series moves to Florida.

Boston had a good first half even if Jimmy Butler had 15 first-half points. They controlled the boards and pace of the game. For some reason, they just weren’t ready for Miami’s intensity and aggression starting the second half.

The Celtics, heading into the series against the Heat, set a goal to be the more physical and tougher team. They failed against Miami in both categories, though.

Boston can’t afford to blow another lead or to enter the crucial minutes while trailing. The Miami Heat are just too good down the stretch to cough up a lead. Erik Spoelstra has already outcoached Joe Mazzulla and could do the same in the crucial minutes of a seesaw battle.

Miami has gotten unsung contributions from all over the roster. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin continue to be superb role players. Kyle Lowry played like his vintage self. They will have to sustain that to support Jimmy Butler.

Game Prediction

Spread: Celtics (-9)

Total (O/U): 215

Moneyline: Heat (+320) vs. Celtics (-400)

The Boston Celtics are in a must-win situation. They’ve proven to be very good when their backs are against the wall. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, will look to play their usual brand of gritty and composed basketball but might succumb late in the game.

Boston Celtics 120-112 Miami Heat

