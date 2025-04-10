  • home icon
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 9

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 10, 2025 01:11 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score for Apr. 9.

The Miami Heat started their final two road games on Wednesday with a crucial head-to-head showdown with the Chicago Bulls. The duel could be an appetizer of what would happen in the play-in tournament, except that the Heat would want it in Miami. A win by either team would directly impact its positioning in the pre-playoff format.

The Heat tried to build sizeable leads multiple times in the first quarter, but the Bulls stubbornly kept in step. Miami held Coby White to a 0-4 start, but Kevin Huerter picked up the slack with 10 points. The Heat led 32-27 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second quarter followed the first-quarter script a twist at the end. Miami forced Chicago into a spate of turnovers to lead 43-36 halfway through the period. The Bulls played much better the rest of the way to grab a 58-52 advantage at halftime.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins622
Bam Adebayo923
Kel'el Ware640
Tyler Herro1021
Alec Burks420
Duncan Robinson001
Haywood Highsmith231
Kyle Anderson621
Davion Mitchell912
Keshad Johnson----------
Terry Rozier----------
Josh Christopher----------
Isaiah Stevens- - --------
Jaime Jaquez Jr.- - --------
Pelle Larsson- - --------
Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Matas Buzelis730
Nikola Vucevic982
Coby White422
Kevin Huerter1025
Josh Giddey1675
Zach Collins020
Patrick Williams200
Dalen Terry611
Julian Philipps200
Talen Horton-Tucker200
Jalen Smith----------
E.J. Liddell----------
Emmanuel Miller- - --------
Jevon Carter- - --------
Jahmir Young- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

