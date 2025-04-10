Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 9

The Miami Heat started their final two road games on Wednesday with a crucial head-to-head showdown with the Chicago Bulls. The duel could be an appetizer of what would happen in the play-in tournament, except that the Heat would want it in Miami. A win by either team would directly impact its positioning in the pre-playoff format.

The Heat tried to build sizeable leads multiple times in the first quarter, but the Bulls stubbornly kept in step. Miami held Coby White to a 0-4 start, but Kevin Huerter picked up the slack with 10 points. The Heat led 32-27 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second quarter followed the first-quarter script a twist at the end. Miami forced Chicago into a spate of turnovers to lead 43-36 halfway through the period. The Bulls played much better the rest of the way to grab a 58-52 advantage at halftime.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 6 2 2 Bam Adebayo 9 2 3 Kel'el Ware 6 4 0 Tyler Herro 10 2 1 Alec Burks 4 2 0 Duncan Robinson 0 0 1 Haywood Highsmith 2 3 1 Kyle Anderson 6 2 1 Davion Mitchell 9 1 2 Keshad Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier - - - - - - - - - - Josh Christopher - - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Stevens - - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - Pelle Larsson - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Matas Buzelis 7 3 0 Nikola Vucevic 9 8 2 Coby White 4 2 2 Kevin Huerter 10 2 5 Josh Giddey 16 7 5 Zach Collins 0 2 0 Patrick Williams 2 0 0 Dalen Terry 6 1 1 Julian Philipps 2 0 0 Talen Horton-Tucker 2 0 0 Jalen Smith - - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - Emmanuel Miller - - - - - - - - - - Jevon Carter - - - - - - - - - - Jahmir Young - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

