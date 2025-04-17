Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (April 16) | 2024-25 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls faced off during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bulls ended the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record. They battled the 10th-placed Heat (37-45) in a do-or-die game.

The winner will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena. They will battle for the eighth seed and a first-round series against the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Andrew Wiggins 10 2 0 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 7 3 2 0 0 1 Kel'el Ware 0 2 1 0 0 0 Alec Burks 2 1 2 2 0 0 Tyler Herro 16 0 2 0 0 1 Haywood Highsmith 3 0 0 0 0 0 Davion Mitchell 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kyle Anderson 0 0 2 0 1 0 Duncan Robinson 0 1 0 0 0 0

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Kevin Huerter 0 0 1 0 1 1 Matas Buzelis 3 0 0 1 0 0 Nikola Vucevic 2 2 0 0 1 1 Coby White 6 0 1 1 0 1 Josh Giddey 13 3 1 0 0 2 Patrick Williams 0 2 0 0 0 0 Dalen Terry 2 0 0 0 0 0 Zach Collins 2 0 1 0 0 0

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls game summary

The Miami heat had a 39-28 lead over the Chicago Bulls at the end of the first quarter. Tyler Herro scored 16 on 6-for-6 shooting (2-for-2 on 3-pointers). Andrew Wiggins added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 from downtown). Josh Giddey had 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting for Chicago.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

