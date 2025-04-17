  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (April 16) | 2024-25 NBA Play-In Tournament

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 17, 2025 00:23 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
The Chicago Bulls hosted the Miami Heat during the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls faced off during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Bulls ended the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record. They battled the 10th-placed Heat (37-45) in a do-or-die game.

The winner will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena. They will battle for the eighth seed and a first-round series against the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Andrew Wiggins1020000
Bam Adebayo732001
Kel'el Ware021000
Alec Burks212200
Tyler Herro1602001
Haywood Highsmith300000
Davion Mitchell101001
Kyle Anderson002010
Duncan Robinson010000
Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Kevin Huerter001011
Matas Buzelis300100
Nikola Vucevic220011
Coby White601101
Josh Giddey1331002
Patrick Williams020000
Dalen Terry200000
Zach Collins201000
Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls game summary

The Miami heat had a 39-28 lead over the Chicago Bulls at the end of the first quarter. Tyler Herro scored 16 on 6-for-6 shooting (2-for-2 on 3-pointers). Andrew Wiggins added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 from downtown). Josh Giddey had 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting for Chicago.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

