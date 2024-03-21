Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat faced off on Wednesday night. This was the Heat's fourth consecutive road game before heading back home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Miami was hoping to get back in the win column after suffering at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The first quarter was close after concluding the period with a score of 31-30. The Heat secured the lead thanks to the efforts of Jimmy Butler (seven points), Terry Rozier (six points), Orlando Robinson (six points) and Patty Mills (five points).

Miami managed to maintain their lead thanks to the returning Butler. Jimmy Butler popped off for 13 points in the second quarter. His scoring efforts extended the Heat's lead to four with a 61-57 first-half finish. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Patty Mills also contributed with five points each.

In the third quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to hold down Butler to four points. However, it wasn't enough to stop the Miami Heat from maintaining their lead. Thomas Bryant, Nikola Jovic and Terry Rozier stepped up to take over for the team, extending their lead to 83-75.

Come the final period of the game, the Cavaliers nearly completed a comeback victory. Jarret Allen kept securing the boards while providing quality scoring numbers. Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang all came up huge on offense as well. The Cavs even managed to take the lead toward the latter of the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Miami Heat came out on top with a 107-104 victory. While Jimmy Butler was huge for the Heat, Terry Rozier was the guy to take over the fourth quarter and get his team out of the sticky situation nearly facing defeat. Rozier added a total of 24 points to help secure the win.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 20)

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Jimmy Butler 30 4 5 4 0 11-19 2-4 6-7 Nikola Jovic 14 6 1 0 1 5-12 4-10 - Thomas Bryant 6 10 0 0 1 2-5 0-2 2-2 Patty Mills 10 1 4 2 0 3-11 1-8 3-3 Terry Rozier 24 3 2 1 0 8-16 5-6 3-3 Orlando Robinson 8 2 2 0 0 3-4 1-1 1-1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 7 1 2 0 0 3-5 0-1 1-1 Caleb Martin 4 6 2 0 0 1-7 0-4 2-2 Delon Wright 2 2 1 0 0 1-3 - - Haywood Highsmith 2 2 0 0 0 1-1 - - Jamal Cain DNP - - - - - - - Cole Swider DNP - - - - - - - Alondes Williams DNP - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Isaac Okoro 7 1 1 0 0 3-6 1-3 - Georges Niang 18 3 1 1 0 6-15 3-11 3-3 Jarrett Allen 25 20 3 0 0 10-13 - 5-6 Caris LeVert 16 5 12 2 1 4-9 1-4 7-8 Darius Garland 20 1 9 0 0 7-18 5-12 1-1 Tristan Thompson 0 4 1 0 1 0-1 - - Sam Merrill 12 1 0 0 0 4-9 4-9 - Marcus Morris Sr. 4 2 3 0 0 1-3 1-2 1-2 Craig Porter Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 Emoni Bates DNP - - - - - - - Ty Jerome DNP - - - - - - - Damian Jones DNP - - - - - - -

Jimmy Butler's points tonight

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler made his return to the Miami Heat's lineup after missing two consecutive games due to a right foot contusion. Butler's presence was felt on Wednesday after scoring 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Despite not having Bam Adebayo by his side, Jimmy managed to carry the team with the help of Terry Rozier.