  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Miami Heat
  • Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 20, 2024

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 21, 2024 02:11 GMT
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat faced off on Wednesday night. This was the Heat's fourth consecutive road game before heading back home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Miami was hoping to get back in the win column after suffering at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The first quarter was close after concluding the period with a score of 31-30. The Heat secured the lead thanks to the efforts of Jimmy Butler (seven points), Terry Rozier (six points), Orlando Robinson (six points) and Patty Mills (five points).

Miami managed to maintain their lead thanks to the returning Butler. Jimmy Butler popped off for 13 points in the second quarter. His scoring efforts extended the Heat's lead to four with a 61-57 first-half finish. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Patty Mills also contributed with five points each.

In the third quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to hold down Butler to four points. However, it wasn't enough to stop the Miami Heat from maintaining their lead. Thomas Bryant, Nikola Jovic and Terry Rozier stepped up to take over for the team, extending their lead to 83-75.

Come the final period of the game, the Cavaliers nearly completed a comeback victory. Jarret Allen kept securing the boards while providing quality scoring numbers. Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang all came up huge on offense as well. The Cavs even managed to take the lead toward the latter of the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Miami Heat came out on top with a 107-104 victory. While Jimmy Butler was huge for the Heat, Terry Rozier was the guy to take over the fourth quarter and get his team out of the sticky situation nearly facing defeat. Rozier added a total of 24 points to help secure the win.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 20)

Miami Heat game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Jimmy Butler30454011-192-46-7
Nikola Jovic1461015-124-10-
Thomas Bryant6100012-50-22-2
Patty Mills1014203-111-83-3
Terry Rozier2432108-165-63-3
Orlando Robinson822003-41-11-1
Jaime Jaquez Jr.712003-50-11-1
Caleb Martin462001-70-42-2
Delon Wright221001-3--
Haywood Highsmith220001-1--
Jamal CainDNP- ------
Cole SwiderDNP -------
Alondes WilliamsDNP- ------

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Isaac Okoro711003-61-3-
Georges Niang1831106-153-113-3
Jarrett Allen252030010-13-5-6
Caris LeVert16512214-91-47-8
Darius Garland2019007-185-121-1
Tristan Thompson041010-1--
Sam Merrill1210004-94-9-
Marcus Morris Sr.423001-31-21-2
Craig Porter Jr.200000-10-12-2
Emoni BatesDNP- ------
Ty JeromeDNP- ------
Damian JonesDNP- ------

Jimmy Butler's points tonight

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler made his return to the Miami Heat's lineup after missing two consecutive games due to a right foot contusion. Butler's presence was felt on Wednesday after scoring 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Despite not having Bam Adebayo by his side, Jimmy managed to carry the team with the help of Terry Rozier.

Quick Links

Edited by Abigail Kevichusa
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?