Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The battle-weary Miami Heat will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday. Miami became the first 10th-seeded team to earn a postseason berth by winning back-to-back do-or-die games. The Heat dispatched the Chicago Bulls 109-90 on Wednesday before edging the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 in overtime on Friday to punch a playoff ticket.

Ad

Cleveland opened the game with a 14-5 blast in the first four minutes before Miami countered with a 10-2 run. The Heat surge forced Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson to his first timeout of the series. Donovan Mitchell and Co. held their visitors without a field goal in the last three minutes to build a 31-24 lead after one quarter.

The Cavaliers threatened to blow the game open on multiple occasions in the second quarter but the Heat stubbornly held on. A strong finishing kick by the visiting team cut Cleveland's lead to 62-54 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 10 4 2 Bam Adebayo 9 2 2 Kel'el Ware 0 0 1 Tyler Herro 17 2 1 Alec Burks 3 1 1 Duncan Robinson 3 0 0 Haywood Highsmith 4 4 1 Kyle Anderson 0 1 1 Davion Mitchell 8 3 4 Kevin Love - - - - - - - - - - Keshad Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Nikola Jovic - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. - - - - - - - - - Pelle Larsson - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 7 0 1 Jarrett Allen 8 9 0 Darius Garland 12 2 4 Donovan Mitchell 15 2 2 Max Strus 9 0 1 Dean Wade 0 1 0 De'Andre Hunter 0 0 1 Isaac Okoro 0 1 1 Ty Jerome 8 4 0 Sam Merrill 3 1 1 Chuma Okeke - - - - - - - - - - Jaylon Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green - - - - - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.