Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 23) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:50 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score for Game 2 on Apr. 23. [photo: Imagn]

The Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers squared off on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami battled well for three quarters in the series opener on Sunday but wilted in the fourth period to lose 121-100. The Heat looked to pull off an upset in the rematch.

Unlike in Game 1, Miami started hot and raced to a 13-5 lead to open the first quarter. Cleveland closed the period with a 20-9 blast to edge the visiting team 25-24 after 12 minutes.

Miami had another solid quarter, but Cleveland exploded from behind the arc in the next 12 minutes. Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter hit at least two triples in the onslaught. The Cavaliers went 11-for-16 from 3-point distance to grab a stranglehold of the game and lead 68-51 at halftime.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins513
Bam Adebayo574
Kel'el Ware230
Davion Mitchell402
Tyler Herro1724
Duncan Robinson300
Haywood Highsmith910
Nikola Jovic411
Pelle Larsson200
Kevin Love----------
Keshad Johnson----------
Kyle Anderson----------
Alec Burks- - --------
Terry Rozier- - --------
Jaime Jaquez Jr.- - --------
Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Evan Mobley1040
Jarrett Allen420
Darius Garland915
Donovan Mitchell1056
Max Strus1214
Dean Wade000
De'Andre Hunter810
Isaac Okoro310
Ty Jerome620
Sam Merrill620
Chuma Okeke----------
Jaylon Tyson----------
Tristan Thompson- - --------
Javonte Green- - --------
Craig Porter Jr.- - --------
Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

