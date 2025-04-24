Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 23) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers squared off on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami battled well for three quarters in the series opener on Sunday but wilted in the fourth period to lose 121-100. The Heat looked to pull off an upset in the rematch.

Unlike in Game 1, Miami started hot and raced to a 13-5 lead to open the first quarter. Cleveland closed the period with a 20-9 blast to edge the visiting team 25-24 after 12 minutes.

Miami had another solid quarter, but Cleveland exploded from behind the arc in the next 12 minutes. Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter hit at least two triples in the onslaught. The Cavaliers went 11-for-16 from 3-point distance to grab a stranglehold of the game and lead 68-51 at halftime.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 5 1 3 Bam Adebayo 5 7 4 Kel'el Ware 2 3 0 Davion Mitchell 4 0 2 Tyler Herro 17 2 4 Duncan Robinson 3 0 0 Haywood Highsmith 9 1 0 Nikola Jovic 4 1 1 Pelle Larsson 2 0 0 Kevin Love - - - - - - - - - - Keshad Johnson - - - - - - - - - - Kyle Anderson - - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks - - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier - - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Cleveland Cavaliers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Evan Mobley 10 4 0 Jarrett Allen 4 2 0 Darius Garland 9 1 5 Donovan Mitchell 10 5 6 Max Strus 12 1 4 Dean Wade 0 0 0 De'Andre Hunter 8 1 0 Isaac Okoro 3 1 0 Ty Jerome 6 2 0 Sam Merrill 6 2 0 Chuma Okeke - - - - - - - - - - Jaylon Tyson - - - - - - - - - - Tristan Thompson - - - - - - - - - - Javonte Green - - - - - - - - - - Craig Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

