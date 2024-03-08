Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 7, 2024

The Miami Heat met the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on Thursday. Miami, which has been 5-1 since after the All-Star break, hoped to improve its record and go 1-0 in the head-to-head matchup against Dallas. Tyler Herro remained unavailable for the Heat, but Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo suited up.

Duncan Robinson's hot hand towed Miami to an early lead 36-28 lead. He shot 4-for-4, including 3-for-3 from deep. Terry Rozier backed him up with seven points on 3-for-4 shooting.

Luka Doncic had another quick start, per usual. He had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes. Kyrie Irving was just right behind him with seven points.

Doncic and Irving's scoring slowed down in the second quarter, but the supporting cast picked up the slack. P.J. Washington, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dante Exum and Daniel Gafford combined for 26 points to give Dallas a big boost.

Caleb Martin and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. also helped Miami's starters. They had eight points apiece to provide the Heat a lift. Their hustle and energy on both ends also sparked the team's need to grab a 58-54 halftime lead.

Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Duncan Robinson 14 1 1 0 0 1 Nikola Jovic 4 2 1 0 0 1 Jimmy Butler 6 3 4 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 7 6 4 2 0 1 Terry Rozier 7 1 6 1 0 0 Haywood Highsmith 2 2 1 0 0 0 Caleb Martin 8 2 1 0 0 0 Thomas Bryant 2 1 0 0 1 0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 8 3 1 1 0 0

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 7 5 1 1 1 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 1 0 1 0 0 1 Daniel Gafford 6 5 0 1 0 0 Kyrie Irving 11 0 2 1 0 1 Luka Doncic 12 3 4 1 0 3 Maxi Kleber 0 3 0 0 2 0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 7 1 1 0 0 0 Dereck Lively II 2 0 0 0 0 0 Josh Green 2 1 2 0 1 0 Dante Exum 6 2 2 0 0 0

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler 3-pointers tonight

Luka Doncic went 2-for-4 from deep in the first half, while Kyrie Irving was even worse with a 1-for-4 clip in 3-pointers tonight.

Jimmy Butler took only one attempt from behind the arc and made it.