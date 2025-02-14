  • home icon
  • Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:45 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Source: Getty
The Miami Heat visited the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavericks are coming off a 111-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors behind Kyrie Irving's 42-point performance. Meanwhile, Miami lost to the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder, 115-101.

The Heat and the Mavericks are also dealing with significant injuries to key players. Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (foot) were added to Dallas' injury list. For Miami, Bam Adebayo (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) were listed as out.

This is the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. Dallas (29-26) and Miami (25-27) are fighting for Play-In spots, ranked eighth in their respective conferences.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaime Jaquez Jr.4411012-50-00-01
Kyle Anderson5420101-20-03-61
Kel'el Ware15511007-100-21-24
Tyler Herro19422028-150-53-43
Davion Mitchell3001111-31-10-0-2
Nikola Jovic0000010-40-20-0-2
Alec Burks4431001-21-21-22
Pelle Larson3000001-11-10-0-4
Duncan Robinson3030001-31-30-02
Haywood HighsmithDNP---------
Bam AdebayoDNP---------
Kevin LoveDNP---------
Terry RozierDNP---------
Andrew WigginsDNP---------

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Max Christie10320124-72-40-0-6
Olivier-Maxence Prosper8301004-60-10-03
Kessler Edwards0220000-20-00-00
Dante Exum14231116-81-11-15
Spencer Dinwiddie9130013-90-53-3-2
Naji Marshall5430012-31-10-0-8
Jaden Hardy0300000-30-10-2-2
Brandon Williams5020032-51-30-06
Kylor Kelley4200002-20-00-0-1
Kyrie IrvingDNP---------
Klay ThompsonDNP---------
P.J. WashingtonDNP---------

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat led 22-21 over the Dallas Mavericks. Rookie Kel'el Ware had six points for the Heat, while recently acquired Max Christie led the Mavs with seven points.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points in the second quarter, including eight straight towards the end of the half to keep Miami in the lead, 56-55, heading into the break. For Dallas, Dante Exum had 12 points in the quarter alone, while Spencer Dinwiddie scored all of his nine points in the second.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
