Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Miami Heat visited the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavericks are coming off a 111-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors behind Kyrie Irving's 42-point performance. Meanwhile, Miami lost to the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder, 115-101.

The Heat and the Mavericks are also dealing with significant injuries to key players. Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (foot) were added to Dallas' injury list. For Miami, Bam Adebayo (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) were listed as out.

This is the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. Dallas (29-26) and Miami (25-27) are fighting for Play-In spots, ranked eighth in their respective conferences.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaime Jaquez Jr. 4 4 1 1 0 1 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 Kyle Anderson 5 4 2 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 3-6 1 Kel'el Ware 15 5 1 1 0 0 7-10 0-2 1-2 4 Tyler Herro 19 4 2 2 0 2 8-15 0-5 3-4 3 Davion Mitchell 3 0 0 1 1 1 1-3 1-1 0-0 -2 Nikola Jovic 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-4 0-2 0-0 -2 Alec Burks 4 4 3 1 0 0 1-2 1-2 1-2 2 Pelle Larson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -4 Duncan Robinson 3 0 3 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 2 Haywood Highsmith DNP - - - - - - - - - Bam Adebayo DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier DNP - - - - - - - - - Andrew Wiggins DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Max Christie 10 3 2 0 1 2 4-7 2-4 0-0 -6 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 8 3 0 1 0 0 4-6 0-1 0-0 3 Kessler Edwards 0 2 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 Dante Exum 14 2 3 1 1 1 6-8 1-1 1-1 5 Spencer Dinwiddie 9 1 3 0 0 1 3-9 0-5 3-3 -2 Naji Marshall 5 4 3 0 0 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 -8 Jaden Hardy 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-2 -2 Brandon Williams 5 0 2 0 0 3 2-5 1-3 0-0 6 Kylor Kelley 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Kyrie Irving DNP - - - - - - - - - Klay Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Washington DNP - - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat led 22-21 over the Dallas Mavericks. Rookie Kel'el Ware had six points for the Heat, while recently acquired Max Christie led the Mavs with seven points.

Tyler Herro scored 17 points in the second quarter, including eight straight towards the end of the half to keep Miami in the lead, 56-55, heading into the break. For Dallas, Dante Exum had 12 points in the quarter alone, while Spencer Dinwiddie scored all of his nine points in the second.

This is a developing story.

