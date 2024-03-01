  • home icon
  • Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2024 04:18 GMT
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game player stats and box scores for Feb. 29

A rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals took place on Thursday when the Miami Heat visited the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City. The two have not met since the Nuggets lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in South Beach back in June last year. Miami hoped to get a little payback in their rematch.

Denver, however, had other plans. It stormed to a 36-20 lead after 12 minutes passed. Like in the finals, the Nuggets’ size and chemistry remained problems the Heat still don’t have an answer for. Nikola Jokic had only two points but the defending champs already roared.

Miami's defense bared its teeth starting the second quarter. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson began making shots. The Heat played with more sense of urgency and focus to steadily cut Denver's lead.

Michael Porter Jr. was firing on all cylinders for the Denver Nuggets in the first half. He had a game-high 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Defensive ace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope backed him up with 13 points to push Denver to a 56-51 halftime lead over the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Miami Heat game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Duncan Robinson830100
Nikola Jovic721202
Jimmy Butler932000
Bam Adebayo832000
Terry Rozier1032002
Caleb Martin830001
Orlando Robinson021001
Delon Wright000000
Jaime Jaquez Jr.133212

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon831202
Michael Porter Jr.1871110
Nikola Jokic663002
Jamal Murray613001
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope1322110
Zeke Nnaji110101
Peyton Watson000000
Reggie Jackson411000
Christian Braun021100

Edited by Michael Macasero
