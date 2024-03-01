Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024

A rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals took place on Thursday when the Miami Heat visited the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City. The two have not met since the Nuggets lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in South Beach back in June last year. Miami hoped to get a little payback in their rematch.

Denver, however, had other plans. It stormed to a 36-20 lead after 12 minutes passed. Like in the finals, the Nuggets’ size and chemistry remained problems the Heat still don’t have an answer for. Nikola Jokic had only two points but the defending champs already roared.

Miami's defense bared its teeth starting the second quarter. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson began making shots. The Heat played with more sense of urgency and focus to steadily cut Denver's lead.

Michael Porter Jr. was firing on all cylinders for the Denver Nuggets in the first half. He had a game-high 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Defensive ace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope backed him up with 13 points to push Denver to a 56-51 halftime lead over the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Duncan Robinson 8 3 0 1 0 0 Nikola Jovic 7 2 1 2 0 2 Jimmy Butler 9 3 2 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 8 3 2 0 0 0 Terry Rozier 10 3 2 0 0 2 Caleb Martin 8 3 0 0 0 1 Orlando Robinson 0 2 1 0 0 1 Delon Wright 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 1 3 3 2 1 2

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 8 3 1 2 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 18 7 1 1 1 0 Nikola Jokic 6 6 3 0 0 2 Jamal Murray 6 1 3 0 0 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 13 2 2 1 1 0 Zeke Nnaji 1 1 0 1 0 1 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reggie Jackson 4 1 1 0 0 0 Christian Braun 0 2 1 1 0 0