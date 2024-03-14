Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 13, 2024

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 14, 2024 01:04 GMT
2023 NBA Finals - Game Five
Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game

The 2023 NBA Finals rivals are back at it again as the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets. The last time these two teams met, it was the Nuggets who came out on top. The Heat are now looking to redeem themselves in this interconference matchup.

During the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets established a seven-point lead, with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon leading the charge. Jokic led his team with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Gordon also contributed to scoring with seven points.

Come the second quarter, Terry Rozier tried to keep the game within reach for the Miami Heat after cutting the lead down to four by putting up a total of 10 points, three rebounds and two assists to end the half.

Micahel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, on the other hand, did everything in their power to remain on top before halftime. Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 15 points and four rebounds. As for Murray, he added 10 points.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores (March 13)

Miami Heat game player stats

Player

PTS

REB

AST

STL

BLK

FG%

3-FG%

FT

Jimmy Butler

732013-81-2-

Nikola Jovic

00010---

Bam Adebayo

660013-7-0-2

Duncan Robinson

422102-50-3-

Terry Rozier

1032004-80-12-2

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

400000-20-14-4

Caleb Martin

621002-4-2-2

Patty Mills

242101-40-1-

Thomas Bryant

530001-1-3-4

Haywood Highsmith

00100---

Orlando Robinson

--------

Cole Swider

--------

Delon Wright

--------

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player

PTS

REB

AST

STL

BLK

FG%

3-FG%

FT

Michael Porter Jr.

1540005-73-32-2

Aaron Gordon

742003-50-21-2

Nikola Jokic

872103-6-2-3

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

402202-50-2-

Jamal Murray

1010103-72-42-2

Reggie Jackson

211001-4--

Christian Braun

00100---

Peyton Watson

420002-50-1-

Justin Holiday

022010-40-3-

Zeke Nnaji

00000---

Jay Huff

--------

DeAndre Jordan

--------

Julian Strawther

--------

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
