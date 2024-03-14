Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 13, 2024

The 2023 NBA Finals rivals are back at it again as the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets. The last time these two teams met, it was the Nuggets who came out on top. The Heat are now looking to redeem themselves in this interconference matchup.

During the first quarter, the Denver Nuggets established a seven-point lead, with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon leading the charge. Jokic led his team with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Gordon also contributed to scoring with seven points.

Come the second quarter, Terry Rozier tried to keep the game within reach for the Miami Heat after cutting the lead down to four by putting up a total of 10 points, three rebounds and two assists to end the half.

Micahel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, on the other hand, did everything in their power to remain on top before halftime. Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 15 points and four rebounds. As for Murray, he added 10 points.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores (March 13)

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-FG% FT Jimmy Butler 7 3 2 0 1 3-8 1-2 - Nikola Jovic 0 0 0 1 0 - - - Bam Adebayo 6 6 0 0 1 3-7 - 0-2 Duncan Robinson 4 2 2 1 0 2-5 0-3 - Terry Rozier 10 3 2 0 0 4-8 0-1 2-2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 4-4 Caleb Martin 6 2 1 0 0 2-4 - 2-2 Patty Mills 2 4 2 1 0 1-4 0-1 - Thomas Bryant 5 3 0 0 0 1-1 - 3-4 Haywood Highsmith 0 0 1 0 0 - - - Orlando Robinson - - - - - - - - Cole Swider - - - - - - - - Delon Wright - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-FG% FT Michael Porter Jr. 15 4 0 0 0 5-7 3-3 2-2 Aaron Gordon 7 4 2 0 0 3-5 0-2 1-2 Nikola Jokic 8 7 2 1 0 3-6 - 2-3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 4 0 2 2 0 2-5 0-2 - Jamal Murray 10 1 0 1 0 3-7 2-4 2-2 Reggie Jackson 2 1 1 0 0 1-4 - - Christian Braun 0 0 1 0 0 - - - Peyton Watson 4 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 - Justin Holiday 0 2 2 0 1 0-4 0-3 - Zeke Nnaji 0 0 0 0 0 - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - DeAndre Jordan - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther - - - - - - - -