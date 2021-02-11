Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat begin a 7-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA on Thursday when they travel to face the Houston Rockets. With their roster now showing some semblance of normality, the Miami Heat have put three wins together and are seeing the best out of star Jimmy Butler.

Fans can expect this matchup to be an exciting encounter, with several interesting duels across the court. Both sides are looking to cement their places as playoff contenders, with the Houston Rockets looking the more likely team to do so at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will look to capitalize on the Houston Rockets' back-up center DeMarcus Cousins as he fills in for young star Christian Wood.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Injury Updates

Miami Heat

Miami Heat leader Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have had to deal with a plethora of injuries this season to their star players; they have had the kind of early-season slump expected of a team with the joint-shortest off-season.

Now that their starting five is strong again, the Miami Heat can begin to push up the Eastern Conference standings and move towards the playoff berths.

Ahead of their difficult trip West, the Miami Heat have traveled light; they are without Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder), Chris Silva (hip) and Maurice Harkless (thigh), with the latter three out with long-term injuries.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were themselves under-manned in their blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Christian Wood, who is averaging 22 points and ten rebounds per game, remains sidelined for the foreseeable future. He is a player the Houston Rockets will desperately miss, considering the current form of their young stars.

Victor Oladipo was also sidelined in New Orleans, though coach Silas cited rest for the shooting guard's absence; the 28-year-old is expected to return against the Miami Heat. Meanwhile guard Dante Exum is currently out for the long term.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Now that coach Spoelstra has the pick of his key starters; the Miami Heat are expected to maintain the same lineup against the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler is back to his best and is averaging 23.6 points across the Miami Heat's last six matchups, four of which they won.

.@JimmyButler (26 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST) stuffs the stat sheet in South Beach, leading to a Heat W! 🔥 #OnlyHere #RepublikaNgNBA pic.twitter.com/dZsXz8FijX — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 10, 2021

Bam Adebayo has been one of the few Miami Heat stars to remain consistently fit this season; he is averaging career-high points and free-throw percentage.

Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk impressed in the frontcourt against the Knicks, scoring 20 points, while Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn made up the Miami Heat's backcourt, with Tyler Herro moved to the bench.

Houston Rockets

Advertisement

DeMarcus Cousins has seen his productivity improve lately since filling in for Christian Wood as the Houston Rockets' starting big man. Against the Spurs at the weekend, Cousins recorded a double-double and will have his hands full when he goes up against Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile, Oladipo will return to the Houston Rockets backcourt to combine with his new guard partner John Wall; both of them have impressed since joining the team.

The Houston Rockets have a genuine chance of making the playoffs with their current roster, though they will hope for Wood to return soon. Their frontcourt is menacing in defense, an aspect of the Rockets game that has dramatically improved since Harden's departure; they now rank fourth in the league for defensive rating.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets - Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G Duncan Robinson, G Kendrick Nunn, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.

Houston Rockets

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F PJ Tucker, F Jae'Sean Tate, C DeMarcus Cousins.