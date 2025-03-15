Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Miami Heat will head to the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Mar. 15. This will be the first 2024-25 season meeting between these teams. The Grizzlies last played against the Heat on Jan. 24, 2024, and got away with a 105-96 win. However, both teams have changed a lot over the past year, so their upcoming game will look different.

The Grizzlies and the Heat are both coming into this game following a loss. Memphis succumbed to the Cavaliers’ high-octane offense 133-124 on Friday. Meanwhile, Miami has lost its last six games, with the latest being against the Boston Celtics on Friday with a score of 103-91.

At the time of writing, the Heat is ninth (29-37) in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the Orlando Magic (31-37) at eight. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are fourth (42-25) in the Western Conference and are two games behind the second seeded Denver Nuggets (43-24). Surely, both teams will be gunning for a win tonight.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for March 15

Miami Heat injury report

Both, the Heat and the Grizzlies are yet to submit their injury reports for tonight, but since they’ll be playing the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes. The Heat missed Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand) and Dru Smith (achilles) during last night’s game against the Celtics.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were healthier as they only had to adjust for the absence of Santi Aldama (calf) and Zyon Pulling (knee) for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team will likely have most key players available for Saturday’s game.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 15

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts

The Heat are expected to start Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Andrew Wiggins Bam Adebayo Terry Rozier Davion Mitchell Pelle Larsson Haywood Highsmith Kel’el Ware Josh Christopher



Kyle Anderson Kevin Love

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth charts

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to start Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Lamar Stevens Brandon Clarke Scotty Pippen Jr. Cam Spencer John Konchar

Marvin Bagley III

