  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 season 

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 season 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:56 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 15 (Image via Imagn)

The Miami Heat will head to the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Mar. 15. This will be the first 2024-25 season meeting between these teams. The Grizzlies last played against the Heat on Jan. 24, 2024, and got away with a 105-96 win. However, both teams have changed a lot over the past year, so their upcoming game will look different.

Ad

The Grizzlies and the Heat are both coming into this game following a loss. Memphis succumbed to the Cavaliers’ high-octane offense 133-124 on Friday. Meanwhile, Miami has lost its last six games, with the latest being against the Boston Celtics on Friday with a score of 103-91.

At the time of writing, the Heat is ninth (29-37) in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the Orlando Magic (31-37) at eight. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are fourth (42-25) in the Western Conference and are two games behind the second seeded Denver Nuggets (43-24). Surely, both teams will be gunning for a win tonight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for March 15

Miami Heat injury report

Both, the Heat and the Grizzlies are yet to submit their injury reports for tonight, but since they’ll be playing the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be many changes. The Heat missed Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand) and Dru Smith (achilles) during last night’s game against the Celtics.

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were healthier as they only had to adjust for the absence of Santi Aldama (calf) and Zyon Pulling (knee) for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team will likely have most key players available for Saturday’s game.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 15

youtube-cover
Ad

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts

The Heat are expected to start Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Tyler Herro

Duncan Robinson

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Terry Rozier

Davion Mitchell

Pelle Larsson

Haywood Highsmith

Kel’el Ware

Josh Christopher



Kyle Anderson

Kevin Love

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth charts

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to start Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Ja Morant

Desmond Bane

Jaylen Wells

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Zach Edey

Luke Kennard

Vince Williams Jr.

GG Jackson

Lamar Stevens

Brandon Clarke

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Cam Spencer

John Konchar


Marvin Bagley III

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी