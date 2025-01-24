Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 125-96 win against the Miami Heat on Thursday. After trailing 30-27 in the first quarter, the Bucks dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Heat 98-66. Damian Lillard finished the game with 29 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Heat couldn't sustain their fast start behind Tyler Herro, who tallied 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Rookie Kel'el Ware continued to turn heads with a 22-point, 10-rebound and two-block night. Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who the team suspended again.

Milwaukee improved to 25-17 after the win, while Miami dropped to 21-22.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Duncan Robinson 12 1 4 1 0 0 4-13 3-12 1-1 -18 Bam Adebayo 11 14 3 0 0 1 5-12 0-2 1-2 -20 Kel'el Ware 22 10 0 1 2 4 9-15 2-7 2-2 -12 Tyler Herro 21 3 9 0 0 1 6-19 4-13 5-5 -16 Pelle Larsson 4 5 0 0 0 1 1-5 0-2 2-3 -1 Haywood Highsmith 3 3 1 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -3 Keshad Johnson 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-2 -3 Nikola Jovic 8 2 2 0 0 1 2-6 2-6 2-2 -26 Terry Rozier 4 6 3 0 0 1 2-8 0-4 0-0 -24 Josh Christopher 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 -3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 8 3 4 0 1 1 3-8 0-2 2-2 -19 Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Josh Richardson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 3 4 4 1 0 0 1-5 1-3 0-0 +8 Giannis Antetokounmpo 25 12 4 0 3 1 10-18 0-0 5-10 +19 Brook Lopez 11 4 1 1 3 1 4-11 1-4 2-2 +17 Damian Lillard 29 9 11 2 0 1 9-21 5-14 6-6 +16 Andre Jackson Jr. 3 4 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -8 Bobby Portis 16 8 3 0 0 1 7-14 0-1 2-2 +16 MarJon Beauchamp 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +3 Chris Livingston 0 3 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +3 Tyler Smith 6 2 0 0 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 +3 Pat Connaughton 2 5 3 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 +10 Gary Trent Jr. 21 1 1 0 0 0 7-11 7-10 0-0 +31 Stanley Umude 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 +3 Ryan Rollins 7 0 1 1 0 1 3-5 1-3 0-0 +21 AJ Johnson 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +3 Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Summary

The Miami Heat faced the Milwaukee Bucks again on Thursday. Miami, which lost 106-103 to Milwaukee in late November, looked for revenge without suspended star Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets arrived late for the flight to Milwaukee, forcing the team to suspend him for the second time this season.

The Heat outscored the Bucks 18-3 in the first six minutes behind Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware. Milwaukee called a timeout and ended the period with a 24-9 surge to trail 30-27 at the end of the period.

The game stayed close in the first eight minutes of the second quarter before the home team unleashed another strong finishing kick. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points. Damian Lillard contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, helping Milwaukee take a 71-55 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

The third quarter became a defensive grind for the Bucks and the Heat. Milwaukee edged its visitors 23-19 to extend its lead to 94-74 heading into the final quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had five points and three assists, while Damian Lillard had five points and two assists to lead the Bucks.

The Bucks refused to let the Bulls back into the game with a dominant fourth quarter. Milwaukee cruised to a 125-96 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback