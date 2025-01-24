  • home icon
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 23) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jan 24, 2025 04:40 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Jan. 23 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 125-96 win against the Miami Heat on Thursday. After trailing 30-27 in the first quarter, the Bucks dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Heat 98-66. Damian Lillard finished the game with 29 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and two steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Heat couldn't sustain their fast start behind Tyler Herro, who tallied 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Rookie Kel'el Ware continued to turn heads with a 22-point, 10-rebound and two-block night. Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who the team suspended again.

Milwaukee improved to 25-17 after the win, while Miami dropped to 21-22.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Duncan Robinson12141004-133-121-1-18
Bam Adebayo111430015-120-21-2-20
Kel'el Ware221001249-152-72-2-12
Tyler Herro21390016-194-135-5-16
Pelle Larsson4500011-50-22-3-1
Haywood Highsmith3311001-31-30-0-3
Keshad Johnson2200001-20-00-2-3
Nikola Jovic8220012-62-62-2-26
Terry Rozier4630012-80-40-0-24
Josh Christopher1100000-10-01-2-3
Jaime Jaquez Jr.8340113-80-22-2-19
Kevin LoveDNP- --------
Alec BurksDNP- --------
Josh RichardsonDNP- --------

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTS REBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince3441001-51-30-0+8
Giannis Antetokounmpo2512403110-180-05-10+19
Brook Lopez11411314-111-42-2+17
Damian Lillard299112019-215-146-6+16
Andre Jackson Jr.3410001-31-20-0-8
Bobby Portis16830017-140-12-2+16
MarJon Beauchamp0210000-10-10-0+3
Chris Livingston0300000-00-00-0+3
Tyler Smith6200002-32-20-0+3
Pat Connaughton2530011-20-00-0+10
Gary Trent Jr.21110007-117-100-0+31
Stanley Umude2000001-30-00-0+3
Ryan Rollins7011013-51-30-0+21
AJ Johnson0120000-10-00-0+3
Delon WrightDNP- --------

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Summary

The Miami Heat faced the Milwaukee Bucks again on Thursday. Miami, which lost 106-103 to Milwaukee in late November, looked for revenge without suspended star Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets arrived late for the flight to Milwaukee, forcing the team to suspend him for the second time this season.

The Heat outscored the Bucks 18-3 in the first six minutes behind Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware. Milwaukee called a timeout and ended the period with a 24-9 surge to trail 30-27 at the end of the period.

The game stayed close in the first eight minutes of the second quarter before the home team unleashed another strong finishing kick. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points. Damian Lillard contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, helping Milwaukee take a 71-55 halftime lead.

The third quarter became a defensive grind for the Bucks and the Heat. Milwaukee edged its visitors 23-19 to extend its lead to 94-74 heading into the final quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had five points and three assists, while Damian Lillard had five points and two assists to lead the Bucks.

The Bucks refused to let the Bulls back into the game with a dominant fourth quarter. Milwaukee cruised to a 125-96 win.

