Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - August 31st | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, August 31st, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in one of the most anticipated playoff match-ups in the Eastern Conference. Who will draw first blood in this exciting clash?

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat blazed their way through the first round by sweeping the Indiana Pacers. Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic have been on fire in the playoffs so far, and have dominated the front court. The Miami Heat duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have also risen to the occasion, and showcased their shooting skills in the first round.

The Miami Heat have experienced veterans such as Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, who will likely play an important role in this crucial series opener. With their additional rest time, the Miami Heat will be raring to go against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Advertisement

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in action for the Miami Heat

Throughout the year, Jimmy Butler has been the key player for the Miami Heat, and has played his heart out on both ends of the floor. So far in the playoffs, Butler has led the Miami Heat from the front with his scoring and tenacious defense. Look forward to him taking on the Milwaukee Bucks' forward Khris Middleton in Game 1.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks looking to right the wrong by signing their former star player

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks breezed past the Orlando Magic in Round 1, with four straight wins after losing Game 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been stellar, with Brook Lopez dominating the interior.

Bullied 'em inside and out. pic.twitter.com/13NGFByYkJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 30, 2020

Eric Bledsoe has begun to find his rhythm and will need to step up in the upcoming series against the Miami Heat. The Milwaukee Bucks will need to set their minds on winning after the turmoil of the last few days to get a positive result against the Miami Heat in Game 1.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the best player on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks. His powerful offense and relentless defense have made him nearly impossible to stop. Giannis' scoring will be key for the Milwaukee Bucks in this series against the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks hold the edge in what we expect to be a very close game against the Miami Heat. The team with the better defense will likely win this game. Giannis and company will look to smother the Heat offense while scoring on the other end of the floor.

The Miami Heat, who beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this regular season, will look to put their best foot forward to start this series.The Miami Heat will need all their players performing at their best against the Milwaukee Bucks' bigs if they hope to snatch Game 1 of this exciting series.

Where to watch Heat vs Bucks?

This game will be broadcast on national television on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.