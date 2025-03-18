Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks bucked a slow start to roll to a 116-95 win against the Miami Heat on Monday. After trailing 29-18 in the first quarter, the Knicks dominated the Heat 70-35 in the next 24 minutes. New York comfortably cruised to the finish line to win the season series 3-0.

Josh Hart finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges tallied 28 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' go-to option on offense without Jalen Brunson, put up 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro combined for 42 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Heat. New York held Bam Adebayo to 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Duncan Robinson 22 2 2 1 0 2 8-12 5-9 1-1 -16 Haywood Highsmith 2 2 2 2 0 2 1-5 0-2 0-0 +3 Bam Adebayo 12 7 4 1 2 4 5-12 0-1 2-2 -5 Tyler Herro 20 3 1 0 0 2 10-18 0-3 0-0 -9 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 6 12 7 1 2 3 3-9 0-2 0-0 -1 Kyle Anderson 7 1 1 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 1-1 -11 Kel'el Ware 10 6 0 1 1 2 5-6 0-1 0-0 -27 Davion Mitchell 12 4 5 3 1 3 3-10 0-2 6-6 -19 Terry Rozier 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 -15 Pelle Larsson 4 3 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-1 1-2 -5 Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - - - - Andrew Wiggins DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 28 1 3 1 0 3 10-14 4-6 4-4 +12 OG Anunoby 9 1 2 1 2 1 3-13 1-6 2-2 -1 Karl-Anthony Towns 23 7 3 0 1 3 10-17 3-5 0-0 +16 Miles McBride 10 2 3 2 0 0 4-12 2-4 0-0 +9 Josh Hart 12 13 11 4 1 2 5-9 2-5 0-0 +31 Precious Achiuwa 4 3 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 +10 Anton Watson 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Mitchell Robinson 10 9 1 2 2 0 5-7 0-0 0-0 +8 Cameron Payne 7 2 5 0 0 3 3-8 1-1 0-0 +12 Landry Shamet 9 3 0 2 0 1 3-9 3-6 0-0 +14 Tyler Kolek 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Pacomo Dadiet 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - -

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The Miami Heat held the New York Knicks to 6-for-20 shooting in the first quarter to surge to a 29-18 lead. Miami dominated the paint, going 10-for-16 in the shaded lane to take control of the game. Tyler Herro missed just one of six attempts inside to lead the visiting team.

Miami was not as efficient in the second quarter. The Knicks responded by tightening their defense and hitting 3-for-7 from deep to inch within 49-47 at halftime. Josh Hart's all-around brilliance started to have an impact on the game.

The Knicks thoroughly outplayed their visitors in the third quarter. They sustained their surge before halftime to throttle the Heat 41-15. New York turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 88-64 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Mikal Bridges led the sizzling performance with 13 points. Josh Hart went 3-for-3 to help Bridges.

The fourth quarter was a seesaw battle only because the Knicks took their foot off the pedal. Mitchell Robinson's tip of a Cam Payne miss pushed the lead to 99-75. The second stringers closed the quarter as the Knicks cruised to a 116-95 win.

