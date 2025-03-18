  • home icon
  • Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 18, 2025 02:38 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for Mar. 17 game. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Knicks bucked a slow start to roll to a 116-95 win against the Miami Heat on Monday. After trailing 29-18 in the first quarter, the Knicks dominated the Heat 70-35 in the next 24 minutes. New York comfortably cruised to the finish line to win the season series 3-0.

Josh Hart finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges tallied 28 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' go-to option on offense without Jalen Brunson, put up 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

also-read-trending Trending

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro combined for 42 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Heat. New York held Bam Adebayo to 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Duncan Robinson22221028-125-91-1-16
Haywood Highsmith2222021-50-20-0+3
Bam Adebayo12741245-120-12-2-5
Tyler Herro203100210-180-30-0-9
Jaime Jaquez Jr.61271233-90-20-0-1
Kyle Anderson7110003-60-01-1-11
Kel'el Ware10601125-60-10-0-27
Davion Mitchell12453133-100-26-6-19
Terry Rozier0010010-30-20-0-15
Pelle Larsson4 3 00011-21-11-2-5
Kevin LoveDNP- --------
Andrew WigginsDNP- --------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges281310310-144-64-4+12
OG Anunoby9121213-131-62-2-1
Karl-Anthony Towns237301310-173-50-0+16
Miles McBride10232004-122-40-0+9
Josh Hart1213114125-92-50-0+31
Precious Achiuwa4300002-30-00-0+10
Anton Watson2010001-10-00-0-2
Mitchell Robinson10912205-70-00-0+8
Cameron Payne7250033-81-10-0+12
Landry Shamet9302013-93-60-0+14
Tyler Kolek2010001-10-00-0-2
Pacomo Dadiet0 0 00100-10-10-0-2
P.J. TuckerDNP- --------
Delon WrightDNP- -------
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The Miami Heat held the New York Knicks to 6-for-20 shooting in the first quarter to surge to a 29-18 lead. Miami dominated the paint, going 10-for-16 in the shaded lane to take control of the game. Tyler Herro missed just one of six attempts inside to lead the visiting team.

Miami was not as efficient in the second quarter. The Knicks responded by tightening their defense and hitting 3-for-7 from deep to inch within 49-47 at halftime. Josh Hart's all-around brilliance started to have an impact on the game.

The Knicks thoroughly outplayed their visitors in the third quarter. They sustained their surge before halftime to throttle the Heat 41-15. New York turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 88-64 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Mikal Bridges led the sizzling performance with 13 points. Josh Hart went 3-for-3 to help Bridges.

The fourth quarter was a seesaw battle only because the Knicks took their foot off the pedal. Mitchell Robinson's tip of a Cam Payne miss pushed the lead to 99-75. The second stringers closed the quarter as the Knicks cruised to a 116-95 win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
