Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks bucked a slow start to roll to a 116-95 win against the Miami Heat on Monday. After trailing 29-18 in the first quarter, the Knicks dominated the Heat 70-35 in the next 24 minutes. New York comfortably cruised to the finish line to win the season series 3-0.
Josh Hart finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges tallied 28 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' go-to option on offense without Jalen Brunson, put up 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro combined for 42 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Heat. New York held Bam Adebayo to 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Game Summary
The Miami Heat held the New York Knicks to 6-for-20 shooting in the first quarter to surge to a 29-18 lead. Miami dominated the paint, going 10-for-16 in the shaded lane to take control of the game. Tyler Herro missed just one of six attempts inside to lead the visiting team.
Miami was not as efficient in the second quarter. The Knicks responded by tightening their defense and hitting 3-for-7 from deep to inch within 49-47 at halftime. Josh Hart's all-around brilliance started to have an impact on the game.
The Knicks thoroughly outplayed their visitors in the third quarter. They sustained their surge before halftime to throttle the Heat 41-15. New York turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 88-64 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Mikal Bridges led the sizzling performance with 13 points. Josh Hart went 3-for-3 to help Bridges.
The fourth quarter was a seesaw battle only because the Knicks took their foot off the pedal. Mitchell Robinson's tip of a Cam Payne miss pushed the lead to 99-75. The second stringers closed the quarter as the Knicks cruised to a 116-95 win.
