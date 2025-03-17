Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 17 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden tonight for their lone home game in an eight-game span. The rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals marks their third meeting of the season.

Ad

With Jalen Brunson and co. having already secured the regular-season series, they’ll look to make it a 3-0 sweep. Meanwhile, the struggling Heat are desperate to snap their seven-game losing skid. Their first matchup of the season took place on October 30, when Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 44 points and 13 rebounds, leading New York to a 116-107 victory.

The second meeting (March 2) was much more competitive despite Miami being shorthanded, missing key players like Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic. Bam Adebayo put on a stellar 30-point, seven-rebound performance, but the Knicks edged out a 116-112 win in an overtime thriller at the Kaseya Center.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Erik Spoelstra’s squad has been struggling, managing just one win in their last nine games. However, with Jalen Brunson sidelined for tonight’s matchup, the Heat have a prime opportunity to break their skid and clinch a statement win against the #3 team in the East.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for Mar. 17

Miami Heat injury report

The Miami Heat have a long list of players on the injury report for tonight’s clash against the New York Knicks. They will be missing the services of Alec Burks (lower back), Nikola Jovic (hand) and Dru Smith (achilles).

Ad

Andrew Wiggins has also been added to the list as "questionable."

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks face a major setback for the matchup against the Miami Heat. Jalen Brunson is officially ruled out of the clash due to a right ankle sprain. Ariel Hukporti (knee) will be joining him as the only two players to miss the clash.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 17

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Miami Heat are expected to start Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Bam Adebayo Kel’el Ware Davion Mitchell Terry Rozier Pelle Larsson Kyle Anderson Kevin Love Haywood Highsmith

Ad

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks’ projected starting lineup includes Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Miles McBride Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Delon Wright Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Tyler Kolek Pacome Dadiet PJ Tucker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback