Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 12, 2025

The Orlando Magic will host the Miami Heat for the October 12 preseason game. Sunday’s clash at the Kia Center will be the second meeting between the two division rivals during the 2025 preseason games.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game details and betting odds

The Heat-Magic clash is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) at the Kia Center, Orlando. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network Florida. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Heat (+225) vs Magic (-285)

Odds: Heat (+7.5 -110) vs Magic (-7.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Heat (o214.5 -110) vs Magic (u214.5 -112)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic preview

The two teams began their preseason in Puerto Rico on October 4. The Magic clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit and eventually took a 126–118 victory. Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic stood out for the Heat, combining for 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting. But it was rookie Jase Richardson who stole the show for Orlando, leading all scorers with 13 points and proving to be the difference-maker.

Miami’s struggles continued, as they lost their next two games, falling 103–93 to the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and then 112–107 to the San Antonio Spurs on October 8.

The Magic, meanwhile, kept their momentum going. After their win over the Heat, they clinched a comfortable 128-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on October 10. Wendell Carter Jr. was the undeniable star of the night, putting up a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Heat

G: Norman Powell | G: Andrew Wiggins | F: Jaime Jaquez Jr. | F: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

Magic

G: Tyus Jones | G: Desmond Bane | F: Franz Wagner | F: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Miami Heat have had to deal with numerous changes, such as the addition of Norman Powell and the absence of Tyler Herro. Additionally, Andrew Wiggins, who is naturally a forward, has been forced to play as a guard. These adjustments have been tough, and the team has struggled to find consistency, as evidenced by their 0-3 start to the preseason games.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have instantly gelled together with Desmond Bane fitting in well with the lineup.

Prediction: Magic win by seven points.

