NBA Rumors: Miami Heat still expected to retire LeBron James’ number 6 jersey

Throughout his historic career, LeBron James has made multiple stops. Despite all his movement, the All-Star forward managed to leave his mark in every city he's played in.

When people talk about LeBron at his peak, his time with the Miami Heat is the period most commonly mentioned. During his four seasons there, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. The famous "Heatles" trio made the NBA Finals every year and secured the trophy on two occasions.

The NBA recently made the decision to retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's number 6 across the entire league. Among the notable names who currently wear that jersey number is the Lakers star. Along with being grandfathered in, the Miami Heat intend to still put his jersey in their rafters.

"Heat culture" is something often brought up when discussing the organization, and this is a prime example. LeBron had a successful tenure in Miami and is among the most notable names to don their uniform. It is only right his number gets retired even with the news of Russell.

Along with helping lead the Heat to two titles, he secured two regular-season MVP's, two Finals MVP's, and a scoring title during his time in Miami.

Will LeBron James have his jersey retired with every team he's played for?

With one team checked off the list, the conversation continues on whether every team LeBron James plays for will eventually retire his number. Given that he is on track to go down as one of the greatest players ever, it seems like a likely outcome.

One team that is sure to retire his number is the Cleveland Cavaliers. From being from the area, to being drafted first overall by the team in 2003, LeBron is the top player in the franchise's history. Along with his connections to the city, he also led the Cavaliers to their one and only NBA title.

Things could get tricky for the All-Star forward when it comes to the LA Lakers. While he did secure a championship back in 2020, his time there has not always been smooth sailing. He has missed the playoffs on two occasions and was knocked out in the first round in 2021.

At the end of the day, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers decided to have him join the long list of legends in their rafters. Even if it's a legacy decision, a case can be made for him since he delivered on bringing a championship to the city.

