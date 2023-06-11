Miami mascot Burnie visits ER after taking a punch from Conor McGregor

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, renowned UFC fighter Conor McGregor delivered a knockout blow to the Miami mascot. Although the encounter was intended to be a scripted skit, McGregor's left hook apparently packed more power than expected.

The individual inside the Miami mascot suit, known as Burnie, arrived at work on Friday night fully prepared for a lighthearted comedic routine. Unfortunately, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The incident occurred during a break in the game, specifically in the third quarter. Burnie emerged from the sidelines donning oversized golden boxing gloves and a matching robe, seemingly ready to engage in a mock fight with the UFC legend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The person inside the mascot costume believed that there was no real risk of harm, as the encounter was meant to promote Conor's pain-relieving spray. However, they were unaware that McGregor would throw a genuine punch.

Fortunately, the individual inside the mascot suit had protective headgear beneath Burnie's exterior. This precautionary measure likely minimized the potential damage inflicted. Despite this safety measure, the person behind the mascot still required medical attention, leading to a visit to the emergency room.

Considering the circumstances, one can only imagine the severity of the situation had they been struck without the protective gear.

The Miami mascot's fall subtly signified the Heat's downfall in Game 4

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

Conor McGregor knocking the Miami mascot down seemed like a subtle hint to the Heat's eventual downfall in Game 4 on Friday night. The Miami Heat are in big trouble as they fell 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets. Many Heat fans were hoping their team could tie the series, however, the Nuggets had other ideas.

This time around, Aaron Gordon was the star of the show for Denver. Gordon came up with a huge performance by adding 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It was a breath of fresh air considering it has always been Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray doing most of the work on offense for the Nuggets. Jokic still had an impressive double-double outing with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

As usual, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tried to carry the Heat to victory in Game 4. Adebayo also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. As for Butler, he added 25 points, seven rebounds and as many assists. Unfortunately, just like their previous game, Denver looked like the better team with a more solid offensive outburst, which led to another Miami defeat.

Poll : 0 votes