Miami's Bam Adebayo weighs in: LA Lakers deserved "Hardest championship" title for bubble triumph

It's been three years since the infamous 2020 NBA Bubble when the LA Lakers came out on top and won their 17th title in franchise history. While it was a fitting moment for the Purple and Gold to win the title, considering how Laker legend Kobe Bryant died that same year, fans are reluctant to acknowledge their championship victory.

However, many NBA players such as Bam Adebayo beg to differ. Adebayo recently shared his thoughts on the LA Lakers defeating his Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. The Heats star knows for a fact that winning in the NBA Bubble was no easy feat to overcome. The entire world stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was a major concern for the players heading into the bubble.

Bam Adebayo pointed out how difficult their situation was considering how there were a plethora of protocols to follow while they were stuck in the bubble. Because of these circumstances, Adebayo thinks that the 2020 NBA title was the toughest trophy to win:

“That was the hardest championship to win in my opinion,” Adebayo said. "It's you and your thoughts in one room boxed in. It felt like you were gang-affiliated when you were in the bubble."

Looking back at the LA Lakers' 2020 NBA Finals victory

The 2020 NBA Finals was a bittersweet moment for the LA Lakers. It was a rollercoaster ride in the league as Laker legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in February of that year. This fueled LA's motivation to win the championship in dedication to their beloved "Black Mamba". However, all hope seemed lost when the COVID-19 pandemic literally shut the entire world down.

As the months went by during the pandemic, the association took the initiative and found a way to resume the season via the infamous NBA Bubble. Teams and players that agreed to participate were sent to Disney Land in Orlando where they were isolated from any potential harm. At this point, it was a make-or-break moment for the Lakers.

Ultimately, the LA Lakers did everything in their power to come out triumphant in the NBA Bubble and secured their 17th title in franchise history. While many people think that the bubble championship shouldn't be acknowledged as a real title, given the circumstances everyone went through, the 2020 NBA title could be considered the most difficult title win in league history.