Micah Parsons pulls up to Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 4 wearing Luka Doncic jersey and Anthony Edwards' AE 1 "Velocity Blue" sneakers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was at courtside for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. And he made sure he represented both the protagonists.

The 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was spotted in the game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas sporting the jersey of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and the signature AE 1 'Velocity Blue' sneakers of Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Parsons supports their fellow Dallas team, the Mavericks, but is also affiliated with Adidas like the Timberwolves guard Edwards.

Meanwhile, by being at courtside on Tuesday, Parsons witnessed another highly competitive showdown between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, which was not settled until the closing seconds of the contest.

Minnesota was able to survive and win the game, 105-100, to stave off elimination and narrow their series deficit to 3-1.

Edwards was the high point man for the Timberwolves with 29 points. He also had 10 rebounds and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, going 4-of-5 from three, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For Dallas, it was Doncic who led the way with another triple-double of 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, had 16 points. Both, however, only shot 33.3% from field.

Action resumes on Thursday for Game 5 in Minnesota.

Stars who Micah Parsons repped speak about tightly fought Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks treated Micah Parsons and NBA fans with a dogfight of a match in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Visiting Minnesota dug deep to extend their season and stave off elimination with a 105-100 victory.

Following the game, the teams' superstars spoke about their performance in Game 4 and the game's significance moving forward.

While happy and relieved to have finally punched a win in the series, Anthony Edwards, whose shoes Micah Parsons rocked to the game, said they are not out of the woods yet and there is still a lot of work to be done.

He shared in the postgame interview, by way of Athlon Sports:

"It hasn't been lifted at all. We still have a lot of work to do. We just wanted to get one win and extend the series. I ain't never been swept in my career. I took it personally. I didn't wanna go home. I didn't want to get swept."

For the Mavericks' Luka Doncic, whose Mavs jersey Micah Parsons was wearing, he took responsibility for the team's loss despite finishing with another triple-double.

'The Don' said:

"That game is on me. I just didn't give enough energy. We've just gotta do better. They won one game. We just gotta focus on the next one."

Minnesota is looking to make history as the first team to come back from a 0-3 series deficit in NBA history while the Mavericks are out to get one more win to book a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.