"Michael Jordan is back" - Pacers fans fired up as Aaron Nesmith returns from injury for crucial ECF showdown

The Indiana Pacers will have the full strength of their starting lineup for Tuesday as Aaron Nesmith has been cleared for action. Nesmith sustained a right ankle sprain in Sunday's Game 3 showdown against the New York Knicks, which caused him to miss part of the third quarter.

Nesmith did eventually come back in the fourth quarter. He will also be available for Game 4 as his team tries to go up 3-1, as per league insider Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Indiana's Aaron Nesmith is available to play in Game 4 tonight against the Knicks after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Game 3, source tells ESPN.

Pacers fans were delighted to know that Nesmith will be available for Game 4.

One fan tweeted:

Kenneth Lamb @klamb33 Michael Jordan is back. Bad news for the nix

Another person said:

PayneHoops @CookedByPayne PACERS IN 5

One Pacers fan said:

PRUDEN NIC @prudensfx It will rain 3's in game 4 Indiana to win

Meanwhile, some fans think it won't be enough to stop a Knicks series comeback.

One person said:

Michael Fiddle @FiddlesPicks Coming back to get cooked by Brunson tonight, gotta respect it

Another fan tweeted:

kai 🛸 @kai2ballin Knicks in 6 as a warriors fan

A fan said:

Nuggets run the west 🃏 @Folkhero9 Damn Indiana might be cooked His ankle is everything to the teams success 🤦‍♂️

Aaron Nesmith only played 26 minutes in Game 3, which is his lowest in the Eastern Conference finals so far. He went 2-for-8 (1-for-3 on 3-pointers) and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for eight points. He also grabbed seven rebounds, nabbed two steals and rejected one shot.

He was a non-factor offensively in the fourth, as he missed all three of his field goal attempts. The Knicks managed to hold off the Pacers in that game to win 106-100, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

Rick Carlisle provided a positive update for Aaron Nesmith's ankle injury

Indiana Pacers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Aaron Nesmith has been confirmed as available. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said that Nesmith is ready to play when asked by the media. His response also erases any long-term worries regarding Nesmith's health.

When asked what made it possible for Nesmith to be available for Game 4, Carlisle provided a short but telling response.

"He's doing better than expected," Carlisle said.

Aaron Nesmith's impact can be seen best in his shooting and his defense. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, he hit eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted. In Game 2, he hit less in terms of volume but was equally efficient, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

He has also been key in creating defensive stops against the Knicks. In Game 1, he had one steal and two blocks. In Game 2, he had one each, while in Game 3, he had two takeaways and a rejection.

