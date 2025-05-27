"Michael Jordan is back" - Pacers fans fired up as Aaron Nesmith returns from injury for crucial ECF showdown

The Indiana Pacers will have the full strength of their starting lineup for Tuesday as Aaron Nesmith has been cleared for action. Nesmith sustained a right ankle sprain in Sunday's Game 3 showdown against the New York Knicks, which caused him to miss part of the third quarter.
Nesmith did eventually come back in the fourth quarter. He will also be available for Game 4 as his team tries to go up 3-1, as per league insider Shams Charania.
Pacers fans were delighted to know that Nesmith will be available for Game 4.
Meanwhile, some fans think it won't be enough to stop a Knicks series comeback.
Aaron Nesmith only played 26 minutes in Game 3, which is his lowest in the Eastern Conference finals so far. He went 2-for-8 (1-for-3 on 3-pointers) and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for eight points. He also grabbed seven rebounds, nabbed two steals and rejected one shot.
He was a non-factor offensively in the fourth, as he missed all three of his field goal attempts. The Knicks managed to hold off the Pacers in that game to win 106-100, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.
Rick Carlisle provided a positive update for Aaron Nesmith's ankle injury
Indiana Pacers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Aaron Nesmith has been confirmed as available. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said that Nesmith is ready to play when asked by the media. His response also erases any long-term worries regarding Nesmith's health.
When asked what made it possible for Nesmith to be available for Game 4, Carlisle provided a short but telling response.
"He's doing better than expected," Carlisle said.
Aaron Nesmith's impact can be seen best in his shooting and his defense. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, he hit eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted. In Game 2, he hit less in terms of volume but was equally efficient, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
He has also been key in creating defensive stops against the Knicks. In Game 1, he had one steal and two blocks. In Game 2, he had one each, while in Game 3, he had two takeaways and a rejection.
