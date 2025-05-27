Michael Jordan's brand turns Chris Paul's stunning career into art with custom 'Point God' jacket

San Antonio Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul may not have had the best season of his career. Nonetheless, he made his mark when he climbed to second in all-time steals and assists in the league.

With the regular season over, Paul's longtime footwear sponsor - Jordan Brand - celebrated the moment with a special presentation. The Jordan Brand gifted the Spurs guard a bespoke "Point God" jacket during an event at the 2025 EYBL Session 3 in Kansas City.

The presentation was done in front of the next generation of basketball stars. Images of the custom jacket show a "Point God" symbol on the exterior alongside details of his record-breaking achievements on the interior.

"The Point God Giveth. The Point God Taketh Away," message written on the jacket's back.

The custom Chris Paul Jumpman jacket by Jordan Brand. (Credits: IG/Jumpman)

Other features on the jacket include: "The Temple of Dimes," a Greek Acropolis-style temple on the right sleeves, and Paul's signature mantras: "Can't Give Up Now" and "Keep Stacking Days," at the front pocket.

While the right sleeve features a list of the 12-time All-Star's opponents in his NBA career - along with the number of steals he collected from each to make the record happen - the left sleeve contains the names of all 174 teammates who received assists from Chris Paul during his historic climb to No. 2 all-time.

Paul - currently a free agent after spending his 20th season in San Antonio - has averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game.

NBA insider reveals San Antonio Spurs' plan for veteran Chris Paul

Chris Paul - who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 NBA Finals- played in all 82 games for the Spurs after signing a one-year deal during the summer.

However, reports indicate that he is ready to move on to the next chapter of his career. NBA insider Marc Stein provided an update on the situation on a Monday edition of his blog post, "The Stein Line."

"Anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason even though his time as a Spur as a mentor to Wembanyama and a young team overall was an unabashed success," Stein wrote. "The reality now, though, is that San Antonio acquired De’Aaron Fox in February and just watched Stephon Castle assemble of a Rookie of the Year season."

The Spurs are expected to draft projected No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and 2025 ROTY Stephon Castle. Thus, this move might not guarantee Chris Paul a starting place next season if he chooses to remain in San Antonio, a major reason he joined the Spurs from Golden State.

Rumors have linked Paul to the Dallas Mavericks, given the Mavs are looking to fill the gap left by Kyrie Irving's ACL injury.

