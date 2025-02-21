"Michael Jordan can’t get into this conversation" - NBA fans weigh in on LeBron James' flawed career stats putting his legacy under scrutiny

LA Lakers star LeBron James has a unique stat that separates him from other NBA legends. James leads the way on the all-time turnovers list with 5,408 turnovers throughout his 22-year career. The number of turnovers he's had over the years has put his career under scrutiny, especially after his recent performance.

Ad

James led the Lakers to a 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday with his 40-point game. The All-Star forward was dominant with his eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. However, the four-time champion also led the team in turnovers, with 11.

Following that game, an account on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @ApexJones22 posted a unique stat for James. According to the post, the Lakers star is two games behind his former teammate, Russell Westbrook, for games played with at least five or more turnovers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post caught the attention of fans, who weighed in on the matter.

"MJ can’t get into this conversation," a fan mentioned how James gets his teammates involved.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hella turnovers true but have you seen the assist," another fan argued.

"Turnovers is apart of the greats game. If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand basketball," one fan said.

Other fans were surprised about his turnover stat:

"11 turnovers in a single game. Yikes," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I love how we appreciate his failures and controversies on his life. That's his legacy of being a fraud.😎," another fan said.

"Would have well over 15,000 turnovers if refs didn’t allow him to travel multiple times a game," one fan posted.

Also read: "He's more impactful than Kobe" - Cam Newton justifies LeBron James' last-minute All-Star Game pullout

Ad

LeBron James still loves the game of basketball

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, the LA Lakers didn't have Luka Doncic as he sat out for his injury management. Still, they had LeBron James, who did everything he could to bounce back from their Wednesday loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

James played 36 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back. Against Charlotte, the four-time MVP played 38 minutes. After the win in Portland, the Lakers star was asked why he continues to play heavy minutes despite playing his 22nd season in the league.

Ad

According to the future Hall of Famer, he still has a lot left in the tank. Given that he dropped 40 points, it proved he was still determined to win. He also said he has a lot of love left for the game. James said he knows he doesn't have much time left playing on the court and wants to give it his all while he still can.

Fortunately for James, the Lakers have a day off in their schedule before they end their two-game road trip in Denver.

Also read: LeBron James hypes up Austin Reaves' 32-point explosion with meme from 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback