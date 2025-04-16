Michael Jordan fan Skip Bayless seemingly blames Scottie Pippen's son for Grizzlies collapse vs Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies clawed their way back from a 20-point deficit during the 7-8 play-in game against the Golden State Warriors. But despite their heroic efforts, Ja Morant and co. suffered a heartbreaking 116-121 loss. Following the game, Skip Bayless looked back at Scotty Pippen Jr.’s missed free throw, blaming the guard for the loss.

Bayless took to X, presenting a hypothetical to his followers. The First Take host suggested that the game could’ve had a different ending if Pippen Jr. had capitalized on the opportunity from the free throw line.

“If only SP Jr hadn't missed that late free throw,” Bayless wrote.

With 40 seconds remaining in the ball game, the young guard anticipated Jimmy Butler’s play and successfully intercepted the pass. Though he couldn’t convert the fastbreak opportunity, Pippen Jr. drew a foul from Brandin Podziemski and earned his second trip to the line.

The 24-year-old could’ve trimmed the Warriors’ lead to two points but missed the second attempt from the charity stripe.

Bayless is a die-hard Michael Jordan fan. Due to MJ’s long-standing feud with Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, it seems as though the analyst is being particularly harsh with his criticism of the latter’s son.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had a respectable performance otherwise. Starting in the first high-pressure game of his career, the 6-foot-1 player stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, while being tasked with the difficult challenge of guarding Stephen Curry.

NBA fans join Skip Bayless by blaming Scotty Pippen Jr. for the Grizzlies' loss

A large portion of basketball fans didn’t believe that Scotty Pippen Jr. was fouled by Brandin Podziemski late in the game. Others joined Skip Bayless and expressed their displeasure, reacting to the Grizzlies guard's missed free throw. According to these naysayers, the missed free throw could’ve led to a tied game in the next play.

“Tie game if Scotty Pippen can hit a free throw,” @Stocksanyama presents a hypothetical.

“Woulda been a tie game rn if Scotty Pippen Jr didn’t choke,” another user added.

“I'm the worst pressbox ref in all of basketball and I tend not to criticize officials much specifically for that reason but yeah that wasn't a foul on Scotty Pippen Jr. at all,” a beat writer for the Indiana Pacers said.

“Scotty pippen jr should have scored both free throws ughhh!” @0luwatobiloba_ wrote.

“Does anybody know why Scotty pippen Jr is trying to stay under 10 purposely!!???? Two blown layups and the freethrow,” another user criticised the Grizzlies player.

Unfortunately, Pippen Jr. has been unfairly targeted as the reason for the Grizzlies’ defeat. However, he still has one more chance to silence the critics and redeem himself.

Memphis will now prepare for a do-or-die matchup against the winner of the 9-10 play-in game (Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks) for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

