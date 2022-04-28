“Michael Jordan was fighting with a broken toe to play, and the doctors were like, 'You can’t play, you got broken feet'” - Colin Cowherd questions if Ben Simmons actually loves the game of basketball

The Brooklyn Nets made an eye-opening trade during the season when they acquired Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in February. After the growing conflict involving then-Nets guard James Harden, Brooklyn gambled on the disgruntled star. Simmons had held out all season while demanding a trade out of Philadelphia.

After Brooklyn landed Simmons, the next question was, when would the 6-foot-10 guard return to the basketball court? But a back issue prevented the talented wing from making his debut.

It was reported that Simmons was expecting to make his debut for Brooklyn in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. That was until a report was released saying that Simmons had suffered another setback to his back injury.

On the "Collin Cowherd Podcast," Cowherd said he's not sure if Simmons really loves the game of basketball.

"I look at this situation in Brooklyn, and I don't know Ben Simmons, but I'm like, man, if you love it ... I mean Michael Jordan was fighting with a broken toe to play and the doctors were like, 'You can't play. You got broken feet," Cowherd said. "Like, I watch it, and I look at him and I'm not an expert, but I wonder if he loves the game."

Fans continue to wait for the return of Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has yet to return to the court

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is at the center of one of the most puzzling situations in NBA history.

Once one of the league's top up-and-coming players, Simmons had a disastrous performance for the Philadelphia 76ers in June in an Eastern Conference semifinals. Since floundering all series, especially at the free-throw line and in the fourth quarter, it's been a nonstop cycle of drama as Simmons has yet to return.

Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. https://t.co/NnV7xvaSEI

After looking like he was on the verge of making his debut in the playoffs, Simmons suffered from more back issues.

With a franchise looking to get back on track and make a run towards the NBA Finals next season, all eyes will be on when Simmons will finally be ready to play.

Simmons was the top pick in the 2016 draft but missed all of that season with a foot injury. In the next four seasons, he was the NBA Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive team member.

