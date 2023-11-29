"Michael Jordan is by himself" - Former NBA Champion dubs Kobe Bryant as best player over MJ & LeBron James

Kobe Bryant continues to be a major point of contention among NBA fans on the list of greatest players of all time. While many include Bryant on the list of the top ten basketball players of all time, there have been heated debates about his placement on the list. While some have him as the greatest of all time, others feel as though he falls in the bottom half of a top ten list.

While fans have debated Kobe Bryant's place on the list, those who played with him, and against him, largely seem to be of the mindset that he is one of the best. With five NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and eighteen All-Star selections, Kobe Bryant's legacy can't be denied.

While speaking on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, former NBA vet Trevor Ariza sang Bryant's praises. Given that he and Bryant won the 2009 NBA championship together on the LA Lakers, Ariza has seen the Hall of Famer's game up close.

Ariza named Kobe as his favorite player, before then explaining that Michael Jordan is in a category all on his own.

"That's just my favorite player right? But I mean, Mike is in a completely different he's by himself right um but if I had to say, Kobe is the best player ever."

Trevor Ariza's hilarious birthday message to Kobe Bryant

Back in August, the NBA community honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been the late star's birthday. As the tributes poured in, many of Bryant's peers were quick to share their favorite memories of the Hall of Famer.

As Trevor Ariza shared, he once sent Kobe Bryant a screenshot of the LA Lakers legend going up for a shot with three defenders all jumping to contest him. Ariza sent the photo to Bryant along with several laughing emojis, which prompted a hilarious response from the five-time champ.

In typical Black Mamba fashion, Bryant responded to the message, and the photo, by writing back:

"Means someone should have an easy put back if I miss! Lol"

As many fans were quick to point out, the unwavering confidence of Bryant shined through in the message, with the LA Lakers' legend writing "if I miss". The exchange highlights what many continue to love about Bryant even after his tragic death.

Given that Bryant's peers have continued to honor him by sharing stories, and exchanges they had with the Hall of Famer, it's clear his legacy continues to live on.