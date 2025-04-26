"Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant would never" - NBA fans rip LeBron James for joking around with Anthony Edwards amid Game 3

LeBron James faced heavy criticism from a section of fans following the LA Lakers' 116-104 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Friday. With the Lakers trailing by seven points in a crucial moment, LeBron was seen joking with Anthony Edwards during the clutch, a sight that didn’t sit well with many supporters.
His demeanor, while the team was on the brink of a significant loss, sparked outrage among fans. As soon as the video surfaced, social media erupted, with numerous netizens slamming the Lakers superstar for his lack of urgency in a critical situation.
"Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant would never be caught laughing with the opponent with the score and time being as it was. That’s the difference in mentality between them and LeBron," a fan commented.
"yup. kobe and MJ wouldn’t be smiling and joking at this point down and 1-1," commented another fan.
"Ngl i normaly find this "killer mentality" shit odd but this was actually a bad look for the goat," a fan said.
"Bron laughing with Ant with 2 minutes left and down 7 in a playoff game. This is WHY nobody respects this dude. He’s not locked in, Kob would have not spoken a word to ANYONE all game and would be ready to kill the Wolves. Different breed," said another fan.
"Smiling in a playoff series down 7 with 2 minutes left ? Could never be my goat," a fan wrote.
"Then he followed this up by hitting the side of the backboard on the biggest shot of the game. This is not what greatness looks like," wrote another fan.
LeBron James kept the Lakers competitive with his impressive shooting display, but it was Anthony Edwards who ultimately took control in the fourth quarter to seal the game. LeBron delivered a stellar performance, finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, while shooting an efficient 13 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.
However, Edwards' second-half heroics stole the spotlight, as the young star led the Timberwolves to victory. He closed out the game with 29 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, shooting 12 of 26 from the field, including impressive 5 of 10 from 3-point range, guiding Minnesota to a crucial win.
