“Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, they’re in awe of Kevin” - Steve Kerr believes Kevin Durant is the most gifted member of the icons club

In a recent episode of The Ringer's "Book of Basketball 2.0," Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Kevin Durant for his play during his days with Golden State. Kerr stated that Durant is one of the most talented players he's ever seen, comparing him to a trio of NBA legends. Kerr said:

“Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, they’re in awe of Kevin”

Now with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant continues to be one of the most dangerous players in the NBA. He is one of the most versatile scorers the game has ever seen, giving opposing defenders nightmares throughout his career.

There's no denying that Durant has continued to add to his impressive resume throughout his illustrious career on the hardwood.

It didn't take long for Durant to showcase how impressive he could be on the biggest stage, especially during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

During that time, Durant won a pair of Finals MVPs and cemented himself as one of the greatest scoring forwards of all-time. That included a 2017 Finals appearance in which Durant went on to post averages of 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Kevin Durant continues to impress with the Brooklyn Nets

The next challenge for Kevin Durant will be leading his team against one of the most impressive defensive units in the NBA.

After last night's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, Brooklyn will now head to Boston for their first-round matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

While the Nets struggled throughout the year with inconsistent play, there's no denying that Durant has the ability to take over a game at any moment.

- Durant: 25 Points, 11 Assists, 56% FG



- Kyrie: 34 Points, 12 Assists, 80% FG



Durant: 25 Points, 11 Assists, 56% FG

Kyrie: 34 Points, 12 Assists, 80% FG

With Durant starting to look like himself, as well as Kyrie Irving finding his groove, fans will be watching the superstar forward's performance against the Celtics closely. The NBA Playoffs have become a time of the year in which Durant reminds fans just how dominant he can be on the biggest stage.

30.1 PPG

7.4 RPG

6.2 APG

52.2% FG



Kevin Durant this season (54 games):

30.1 PPG
7.4 RPG
6.2 APG
52.2% FG

If Durant can lead the Nets to the second round and defeat a red-hot Celtics team, it will add another impressive accomplishment to the superstar's resume.

