"Michael Jordan never prayed for teammates" - NBA fans clown LeBron James for reportedly taking 'pay cut' to snag Klay Thompson away from Mavericks

LeBron James opted out of his contract with the LA Lakers and became a free agent. He intends to re-sign with the Lakers and take a pay-cut to help the franchise sign free agents. One of the players linked to the team is Klay Thompson, who the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly eyeing as well.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers will target Thompson in free agency and rival the Mavericks for his signature. The Golden State Warriors legend is not expected to return to his former team and will have interest from other teams as well.

The Lakers are in desperate need of 3-point shooting, and Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. If James takes a pay-cut, the Lakers could have the full mid-level exception enough to sign the 34-year-old guard to a contract.

NBA fans are not having any of the Klay Thompson to the LA Lakers rumors, though. They took a shot at LeBron James for wanting another All-Star to help him add a fifth championship to his resume. Some can't even stop comparing James with Michael Jordan at this point.

"MJ never prayed for teammates," one fan wrote.

"LeGm in full force. Rob Pelinka don't exist anymore. I'm crying," another fan claimed.

"How much help does LeBron need??" a fan asked.

At 39, LeBron James will remain the oldest player in the NBA next season. James would need all the help he needs to contend for a championship, although some might argue that Klay Thompson would be the scapegoat when the Lakers are bad by January or February.

"MJ would never," another fan commented.

"MJ is the real goat, none of this potential superteam garbage we're seeing today. It's ruining the league. 6-0 in the Finals baby," one fan wrote.

"LeGM is awful and always has been but watch Klay get blamed in February when all know he's washed now," a fan remarked.

LeBron James is a free agent

LeBron James is a free agent after he opted out of his contract with the LA Lakers. James can sign with any team he wants to, although the Lakers are prepared to offer him a max contract worth $162 million for three years.

While "The King" deserves the max deal, he's reportedly willing to take a pay-cut to give the Lakers a chance at some free agents. It's not a new move for James, who also did the same when he signed for the Miami Heat.

Taking a pay cut helped the Heat build a contender around James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. It led to four straight NBA Finals appearances and two NBA championships.