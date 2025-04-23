"Michael Jordan never sold Barbie dolls": LeBron James mocked by fan with memes galore after Lakers star’s fake injury moment goes viral

Fans criticized LA Lakers star LeBron James for his actions in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The second game of the best-of-seven series between the two teams was full of physicality. It went to a point where Minnesota's Julius Randle accidentally hit James in the face after a shot.

Ad

This caused the four-time champion to remain on the ground, holding his face. King James was on the floor for a while while the officials reviewed the play. However, he turned out to be fine after his teammates helped him up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, James was at the receiving end of ire for acting like he was injured after the play. On X (formerly Twitter), fans made fun of LeBron James.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are some of what they said about the four-time MVP.

"And people are confused why we don’t consider him the goat. Michael Jordan never sold Barbie dolls," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No. F**king. Shame. Grown man at the unc age of 40 btw," another fan commented.

"When you’re watching a movie with your parents but a sex scene comes up," one fan said.

However, other fans came to James's defense.

"We gonna act like Julius Randle didn’t have a clear wind up here on Lebron. Dirty ass player," one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This was the foul from Randle after he made it they were coming back only down 10," another fan said.

"Most players do this to take quick breathers," a fan commented.

In the end, LeBron James and the Lakers had the last laugh as they tied the series 1-1. James helped the team with a 94-85 victory before they play in front of Minnesota's crowd in Games 3 and 4.

Ad

LeBron James said the team's practice before Game 2 determined their win over the Wolves

LeBron James and the Lakers got back into the series with a win on Tuesday. Interestingly, even before Game 2 started, King James knew they had something special in store for the Timberwolves.

“We knew yesterday at practice," James said. "We had a tough practice yesterday. We went at it yesterday, and (it was) one of the best practices we had all year. We kind of knew coming out of that with this position."

LeBron James contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on 42.1 percent shooting. In contrast, his All-Star teammate Luka Doncic - 31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists - excelled in the first half with 22 points on 6-for-10 shooting (including 16 points in the first quarter) that surpassed Minnesota's total for that period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More