  "Michael Jordan would never treat his teammate like that" - NBA fans erupt over LeBron James fuming at Rui Hachimura after fumbling rebound

"Michael Jordan would never treat his teammate like that" - NBA fans erupt over LeBron James fuming at Rui Hachimura after fumbling rebound

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 06, 2025 23:32 GMT
Fans react to LeBron James
Fans react to LeBron James' reaction to Rui Hachimura vs. the OKC Thunder (Image- Source: Imagn)

LA Laker star LeBron James fumed at his teammate Rui Hachimura in their Sunday game against the OKC Thunder. During one sequence in the second quarter, James didn't secure the rebound from a missed shot and turned the ball over. Following that, the four-time champion got furious at Hachimura.

Watch the video to see the interaction between the teammates.

Following what happened, fans talked about it on social media. Here are some of the things they said about James' reaction to Hachimura.

"Michael Jordan would never treat his tm like that," a fan said.
"Only thing LeBron knows for sure is that nothing has ever been his fault ever," another fan commented.
"LeStats when he commits a turnover or mistake, he immediately goes after Rui Hachimura," one fan said.

Other fans had no idea why James had an animated reaction to Hachimura.

"Bro what did rui do wrong ? 😂 bro was watching u get the rebound ?" a fan said.
"LeBron stop blaming rui, you should be blaming yourself," another fan said.
"Bet he won't do that to Bronny," one fan commented.

Eventually, the Lakers overcame the Thunder with a dominating 126-99 victory—James handed 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Hachimura, on the other hand, had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Why did LeBron James yell at Rui Hachimura?

The post from @BricksCenter on X (formerly Twitter) was only able to capture a snippet of the entire sequence. Luckily, some fans posted the entire possession, which explained LeBron James' reaction to his teammate.

The whole possession showed Hachimura defending Aaron Wiggins, who drove to the basket. Wiggins kicked out the ball to Jalen Williams who shot a 3-pointer. However, Williams missed the shot, giving the Japanese player a chance to secure the defensive rebound.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Hachimura couldn't secure the board and Wiggins outworked him, giving the Thunder a second chance. This led to the sequence posted by @BricksCenter.

Watch the entire video in the post below.

The Lakers' win over the Thunder puts them ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. LA is now 48-30 with momentum heading into the postseason.

