"Michael Jordan not reading this hatin a** post" - Kevin Durant shuts down fan trying to diss him on Nets tribute video

Kevin Durant has never shied away from his frequent social media use. Since his infamous burner-account escapades, the former MVP has embraced the fact that he is constantly on Twitter. While sometimes Durant can be found engaging with fans, often times he uses his time to shut down critics and trolls who dare to Tweet in his direction.

Recently, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns traveled to Brooklyn, where they took on the Nets in a cross-conference matchup. The game served as his big return to Brooklyn after being traded by the franchise.

According to longtime TV personality Skip Bayless, Durant reportedly had no interest in the team giving him a video tribute during the game. Despite that, the franchise did so anyway. In a post on social media, Bayless indicated that he would be discussing the situation on Undisputed.

A member of the NBA community replied and indicated that the former MVP shouldn't have gotten a video tribute. In the post, he downplayed Durant's two championships with the Warriors and alleged that Michael Jordan threw up reading Bayless' Tweet.

Kevin Durant was quick to fire back, shutting down the fan while indicating that, although he did, Michael Jordan likely wasn't spending his time reading the post.

"Mj not reading this hatin ass post my boy"

Kevin Durant's tribute during Suns-Nets game resulted in viral video

Although Kevin Durant had no desire for the Brooklyn Nets to honor him with a video, the franchise went ahead and did so anyway. While some members of the NBA community weren't sold on Durant getting a video tribute, one fan in attendance was thrilled by the gesture.

In a video from the game on Wednesday, a fan can be seen in the crowd using his hands to make a heart shape while pointing to Durant. The security guard who was sitting behind the court-seats was quick to intervene, telling the fan to sit down, visibly showing his annoyance.

The trip to Brooklyn was a successful one for both Durant and the Suns, with the team picking up a 136-120 win over the Nets. In the win, Durant scored 33 points while also contributing eight assists and five rebounds.

His 33 led the way for all Phoenix Suns players, with Jusuf Nurkic contributing 28 points in a double-double performance that saw him add 11 rebounds to the team's total. At the same time, Devin Booker also added 22 points to the team's total while flirting with a double-double thanks to eight assists.

This will be the final meeting of the season between the two teams, unless they were to collide in the NBA Finals. Of course, while the Suns are in playoff contention, the Nets currently sit shy of post-season contention.

