  Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan gets candid honoring son's milestone with baptism on his birthday

Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan gets candid honoring son’s milestone with baptism on his birthday

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 12, 2025 13:38 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan writes a heartfelt message for her son (Credits: IG/@mickijae)

Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, made an emotional post about baptizing her son on his birthday. Born May 4, 2019, Rakeem Michael Christmas made Jordan a first-time grandparent. This year, he turned 6, and to celebrate, Jasmine had her son baptized.

On Sunday, she shared photographs from the event on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message:

“I love the month of May because of you. I love my mornings + sleepless nights because of you. I love cooking, cleaning, + running our errands and so much more because of you. I love being a mom but specifically your mom. I now have a 6yr old (WOAH) and each year, my son amazes me!! Being his mother is a blessing. I don't take it for granted.”
Jasmine Jordan is married to Rakeem Christmas, a former NBA player. The Minnesota Timberwolves picked Christmas with the 36th pick in the 2015 draft. The Timberwolves traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who then traded Christmas to the Indiana Pacers.

Christmas spent two seasons in the league, making 30 appearances for Indiana. He was waived in 2017 and went overseas to play for Galatasaray in Turkey. Christmas showed a lot of promise in college playing for Syracuse, where he met his wife, Jasmine Jordan. He made 31 appearances during his senior year, recording 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

“Always felt his presence”: Jasmine Jordan on what it was like to grow up with her dad, Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s children were born when he was in the middle of his prime and was one of the biggest athletes in the world. Jordan had a tight schedule and was often working. Despite that, he made sure that he was always present in his children’s lives, as revealed by his daughter, Jasmine Jordan.

During a conversation with AP in 2020, Jasmine revealed what it was like to be raised by Michael Jordan.

“He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he [could],” she said. “But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin. And I understood that.”
Jordan also revealed that Michael was involved to the point where he pushed his children to excel in their academics.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by R. Elahi
