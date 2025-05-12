Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan gets candid honoring son’s milestone with baptism on his birthday

Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, made an emotional post about baptizing her son on his birthday. Born May 4, 2019, Rakeem Michael Christmas made Jordan a first-time grandparent. This year, he turned 6, and to celebrate, Jasmine had her son baptized.
On Sunday, she shared photographs from the event on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message:
“I love the month of May because of you. I love my mornings + sleepless nights because of you. I love cooking, cleaning, + running our errands and so much more because of you. I love being a mom but specifically your mom. I now have a 6yr old (WOAH) and each year, my son amazes me!! Being his mother is a blessing. I don't take it for granted.”
Jasmine Jordan is married to Rakeem Christmas, a former NBA player. The Minnesota Timberwolves picked Christmas with the 36th pick in the 2015 draft. The Timberwolves traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who then traded Christmas to the Indiana Pacers.
Christmas spent two seasons in the league, making 30 appearances for Indiana. He was waived in 2017 and went overseas to play for Galatasaray in Turkey. Christmas showed a lot of promise in college playing for Syracuse, where he met his wife, Jasmine Jordan. He made 31 appearances during his senior year, recording 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
“Always felt his presence”: Jasmine Jordan on what it was like to grow up with her dad, Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan’s children were born when he was in the middle of his prime and was one of the biggest athletes in the world. Jordan had a tight schedule and was often working. Despite that, he made sure that he was always present in his children’s lives, as revealed by his daughter, Jasmine Jordan.
During a conversation with AP in 2020, Jasmine revealed what it was like to be raised by Michael Jordan.
“He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he [could],” she said. “But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin. And I understood that.”
Jordan also revealed that Michael was involved to the point where he pushed his children to excel in their academics.
