Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas thanks Steph Curry for being 'unafraid' to call out MAGA Christians

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:03 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Warriors star Stephen Curry is a man of faith (Credits: IMAGN)

Besides his scoring prowess and being the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry is also known for being a man of faith. Steph met his beloved wife, Ayesha, at church, and he's often drawn praise for being a positive role model as a family man.

With that in mind, former NBA player Etan Thomas interviewed him for his 2022 book "Police Brutality and White Supremacy: The Fight Against American Traditions," to gather his thoughts on racism and religion in the U.S.

Thomas posted several quotes from Curry and other athletes calling out the Trump administration and talking about systemic racism in the U.S., and he thanked all of them in the caption:

"Thank you Black Christians Pastor John K Jenkins, Bishop Talbert Swan, Chris Broussard, & Stephen Curry who I interviewed for my book and who were unafraid to call out their hypocrisy whether it’s the current white evangelicals or MAGA Christians or the hypocrisy and evil white evangelicals fully embraced and supported historically in this country," wrote Thomas.
The Golden State Warriors star talked specifically about President Trump and how he could never support him because he doesn't represent his Christian values:

"Trump doesn't have the ideals that I have, that I root my entire belief system on as a Christian, so how could I support him? I can't support hate, racism, and bigotry," said Curry. "He hasn't shown to even attempt to exhibit anything close to Christian values, so just from that perspective alone I couldn't support him."
Stephen Curry was the first pro athlete to turn down Donald Trump's White House invitation

Truth be told, this is far from a surprise. Several NBA players have been very vocal about their lack of support for President Trump, with the league fully embracing the Black Lives Matter movement and even halting play to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. They also suspended play during Election Day.

Stephen Curry was also the first professional athlete to publicly turn down Donald Trump's invitation to the White House to celebrate the Warriors' title back in 2017, with Trump ultimately tweeting that he had withdrawn the invitation.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

