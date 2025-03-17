Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper drops 4-word reaction after ESPN's Caitlin Clark GOAT debate sparks outrage

Far removed from his playing days, Ron Harper stays close to the game of basketball now by giving his thoughts on social media. The former NBA champion was at it again early Monday morning, this time chiming in on recent discourse around Caitlin Clark.

Ahead of Selection Sunday, ESPN compiled a list of the top five women's college basketball players of all time. Clark ended up being snubbed from it, which led to massive outrage from fans online. The main reason why the panel didn't put her above women like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi is because she didn't win a national championship.

As fans continued to sound off on these rankings, Ron Harper decided to get in the mix. The former teammate of Michael Jordan urged people disgruntled by the rankings to tone it down because it was based solely on the panel's opinion.

"It’s a opinion relax," Harper wrote.

Clark might not have won a national title, but she shattered numerous records in college before becoming the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Her biggest achievement was becoming the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's college basketball.

Despite only having one future WNBA teammate alongside her, Clark managed to get Iowa to the national championship game in her final two seasons at Iowa. However, the Hawkeyes failed to secure the title on both occasions.

Ron Harper had two-word reaction to Caitlin Clark linking up with Taylor Swift

After her historic rookie season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark had the opportunity to continue competing in the first season of Unrivaled. However, she declined the offer to soak in some much-needed downtime and train behind the scenes.

Aside from sharpening her skills, Clark was still a busy woman in the offseason. She competed in numerous golf events and linked up with some high-profile celebrities.

During the NFL playoffs, Clark was spotted with pop star Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game. This encounter garnered a lot of attention and reactions, including one from Ron Harper.

Similar to the ESPN rankings, Harper kept his thoughts on the situation short and sweet. While many were blown away by the two female stars linking up, he didn't get what all the hype was about.

"Who cares!!!!!" Ron Harper wrote.

Clark is a big fan of the "Blank Space" singer, going to both her concerts last year when Swift was in Indianapolis. The two had a small interaction at one of the shows, where Swift relayed to Clark how inspiring she's been to her and countless women across the world.

Swift has regularly drawn a lot of attention when at Chiefs games due to her romantic involvement with tight end Travis Kelce. Being with one of the biggest mainstream stars in the past year only added to the hysteria.

