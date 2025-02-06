Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper fires 2-word shot at $25,430,250 star likening NBA Trade Deadline to modern slavery

NBA guard Dennis Schroder made an interesting, yet controversial, comment on the NBA Trade Deadline, comparing it to modern slavery. Not few cringed on what he said, including Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Ron Harper, who took to social media to give his two cents.

Schroder, who signed a two-year, $25,430,250 contract with the Brooklyn Nets last year before being traded to the Golden State Warriors earlier this season, made his comments in reaction to the frenzy in the lead-up to the NBA Trade Deadline this week. In particular, he reacted to the blockbuster deal that sent All-NBA First Teamer Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers for a package that included All-Star Anthony Davis.

The 31-year-old German basketball star said (via NBC Sports):

“It’s like modern slavery. It’s modern slavery at the end ofthe day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract.Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but atthe end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’regoing over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”

Harper, who won three straight NBA titles with Jordan and the Bulls from 1996 to 1998 and two more with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001, had a two-word reaction to what Dennis Schroder had said, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Stupid comment"

Of course, it bears noting that it is not surprising for Schroder to view trades in such a manner, considering how he has been moved from one team to another for much of his NBA journey. In 12 years so far in the league, he has played for eight teams, with stops in Atlanta, OKC, Lakers. Boston, Houston. Toronto, Brooklyn and Golden State.

But despite that, he has been steady in delivering for his teams, having career averages of 14 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 814 games.

Dennis Schroder on the move again

Just when Dennis Schroder was settling with the Golden State Warriors after landing with the team earlier this season, he found himself on the move again, sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the package for Jimmy Butler being shipped to the Bay Area from the Miami Heat.

The deal was forged on Wednesday, with Butler going to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker and a 2025 first-round pick sent to the Heat. Schroder landed with the Jazz while Lindy Waters and Josh Richardson going to the Detroit Pistons.

Dennis Schroder started the 2024-25 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, playing 23 games before being traded to the Warriors in December for De'Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman and three second-round picks. In Golden State, he played 24 games and posted numbers of 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and a steal in 26.2 minutes per game.

