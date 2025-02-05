Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper leaves 3-word reaction as Travis Hunter targets blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Former Michael Jordan teammate Ron Harper shared a three-word supportive message to Travis Hunter as the wide receiver/cornerback prepares for the 2025 NFL Combine. The Colorado Buffaloes product is one of the most exciting prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and he's ready to raise the bar following a remarkable tenure at Boulder.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After NFL Rookie Watch reported on Twitter on Tuesday that Hunter is "targeting" a 4.25 and 4.35 40-yard dash time this year, Harper reacted with a short yet direct message to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Chase your dream," Harper tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ron Harper has been very active on social media recently, especially when it comes to supporting other athletes. While his kids, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, are in the NBA and trying to get there, respectively, he's paying close attention to other prospects, not only in basketball.

Besides the Heisman, Travis Hunter bagged the Walter Camp Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, SN College Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award and Fred Buletnikoff Award among others.

With quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders available, Hunter might not be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, but his stock is very high at this point. If he tops everything he did in college with a remarkable Combine performance, he could draw more attention from NFL executives.

Meanwhile, Ron Harper is seemingly rooting for Hunter, but he's not the only footballer the five-time NBA champion has sent a message to.

Ron Harper reacted to Cam Newton's admission about career earnings

A couple of weeks ago, after former NFL MVP Cam Newton revealed he didn't feel like Superman for not providing his kids the same way after leaving the league, Ron Harper reacted to his words. The former Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers guard added that the numbers on players' contracts aren't the same that hit their bank account.

"Taxes take half, so don’t look at the big number," Harper tweeted on Jan. 18.

Expand Tweet

After enjoying success with the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers, winning five championships between 1994 and 2001, Harper is an authorized voice regarding great athletes and players who put the team first.

His son Dylan Harper has a similar journey to Travis Hunter, as the Rutgers player carries high expectations in college. The retired guard always has something to say, even for Hunter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback