Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes feelings known on Soulja Boy's expletive laden outburst defending Donald Trump's Crypto Ball party 

While he typically sticks to the world of basketball, Ron Harper is someone who is not afraid to voice their opinion on any topic online. Recently, the former NBA champion came to the defense of a longtime rapper amidst major backlash from the general public.

On Monday morning, Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States after winning the 2024 election. Prior to his inauguration, performances were held at the Crypto Ball. Among those who partook in the festivities was iconic rapper Soulja Boy.

In a recent rant online, Soulja Boy addressed the pushback he's gotten for performing for Trump. He stated that it came down to the money, claiming that he was well compensated for his services. Ron Harper was among those to react to the rant, stating that Soulja Boy did the right thing by taking care of himself financially.

"Get the bag," Harper wrote.

Harper enjoyed a 15-year career in the NBA that spanned from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. He had a lot of success as a complementary piece, being a part of five championship teams. While he played for multiple franchises, Harper is most remembered for his time alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls.

Ron Harper reacts to LA Clippers recent win over LA Lakers

Before joining the Chicago Bulls in 1994, Ron Harper had some of the best statistical seasons of his career with the LA Clippers. Following the team's latest victory, the former guard tried to pump the breaks on added hype.

When it comes to state rivalries in the NBA, the one between the Clippers and Lakers is the most prominent. Especially during the time when they shared a venue, the Clippers were always seen as lesser compared to the historic franchise.

On Sunday, the Clippers were able to pick up a win against their LA rival. With Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup, they were able to take down the Lakers by a final score of 116-102.

Following the victory, Ron Harper reacted to a post about the Clippers picking up a win over LeBron James and company. He wants to see the franchise win something meaningful before they're seen as the top squad in LA.

"Let’s win something first beside regular season games!!!"

Harper joined the Clippers midway through the 1990 season after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'd go on to spend four-and-a-half years with the franchise, averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists in that span.

The Clippers aren't the only LA team Harper has ties to. He spent the final two years of his career with the Lakers, winning a pair of titles alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

