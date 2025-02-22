Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes major pitch as $4,100,000,000 team swings for the fences in NBA Draft

Ron Harper has turned heads recently on social media, whether it be commenting on protests taking place in Cincinnati or on the state of teams around the NBA. His most recent post has fans even more interested though, as it concerns a new position for the former Chicago Bull in an NBA front office.

Harper accomplished a lot in his 15-year career. He secured five championships as a part of two of the greatest dynasties of his time; the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

His experience playing alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history has earned him a lot of respect as a basketball mind.

Harper took to X to express his interest in joining the Washington Wizards front office as they continue their rebuild. The franchise, currently valued at $4.1 billion according to Forbes, was the subject of a recent article in The Athletic. It detailed the team's plans to build their team through the next two drafts.

It was Harper's comments on David Aldridge's post promoting the piece that got fans talking. In them, Harper expressed a desire to work as a part of the Wizards' front office as they try to navigate their ambitious plan.

After Aldridge told Harper that he would be welcome by the franchise, Harper took a shot at the people in the Washington front office.

Ron Harper's comments about the Wizards aren't without some credibility. The team has struggled to remain relevant after enjoying some years of contention in the 2010s behind the duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

More recently, the Wizards have been at the bottom of the NBA over the last few seasons.

Despite Ron Harper's comments, does Washington's plan have merit?

Tanking isn't a new strategy in the NBA, but despite Ron Harper's apparent disdain for it, it is a viable way for a team to rebuild its roster with premier talent.

The Wizards will have some of the best odds to secure the top pick in this year's draft, granting them the right to select Duke's Cooper Flagg, the top prospect. Looking towards 2026, the Wizards could pick another top player in a good class.

In the short term, the Wizards have been bad this season, but have some intriguing young players on their roster. Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, two of their three first-round picks from last year's draft, were selected as Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend.

Whether Ron Harper is in the front office or not, the Washington Wizards could find their way back into contention behind the continuing development of their young talent.

