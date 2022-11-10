Former NBA champion Sam Vincent questioned Kyrie Irving's legacy after the latter's anti-Semitism row. The Brooklyn Nets star promoted a documentary that had anti-Semitic content in it. Irving refused to accept the anti-Semitic remarks he had made and was unapologetic after he faced public backlash for his actions.

The Nets eventually suspended him indefinitely, including five games without pay. In a conversation with Reggie Roberts, host of the Ballfather podcast by Sportskeeda, former Celtics player Sam Vincent had this to say about the impact of Irving's actions:

"You know the league [NBA] is going to be very sensitive when you're making comments or you're doing things that are drawing negative attention to the league. So because you're making $100 million or $200 million, I would think you would not do that.

"If you made a mistake and you posted something on your social media... Then apologize! Just say, 'you know what, I made a comment, people felt it was wrong... Though about it. It was not the right thing to say. I apologize...'"

Vincent added:

"Kyrie's got to figure out what he wants his legacy to look like. Right now, it's going from being a great NBA player to being a very troubled basketball guy."

Sam Vincent believes that if Kyrie Irving doesn't avoid finding himself in this kind of controversy and getting suspended, it could cost him his future in the NBA.

Irving was suspended last season as well for taking an anti-vaccination stance. His unavailability cost him a long-term contract this summer, forcing him to opt into the final year of his deal with the Nets.

It's unclear whether the Nets or any other team would be willing to offer the former NBA champion a max contract when he enters free agency next offseason. The primary reason is his off-court antics, especially his defiant stance on promoting anti-Semitic movies.

Kyrie Irving remains suspended after issuing an apology for his anti-Semitic remarks

Kyrie Irving's unapologetic statements about promoting an anti-Semitic documentary garnered severe criticism. He refused to accept the anti-Semitic tag and the negative impact of his remarks on the situation.

After the NBA and Brooklyn Nets stepped in, Irving was eventually suspended indefinitely, including five games without pay.

The 7-time All-Star took to Instagram to apologize to the Jewish community for his comments, saying:

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.

"I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

Kyrie Irving added, admitting that he shouldn't have promoted the documentary without any context. He said he should've outlined the specific statements made in the documentary he agreed with to prove he didn't intend to hurt the Jewish community.

Irving remains suspended and has missed the Nets' last four games. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving has to follow a six step process to work his way back out of suspension and play for the Nets again.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



- Apologize/condemn movie

- $500K donation to anti-hate causes

- Sensitivity training

- Antisemitic training

- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: - Apologize/condemn movie- $500K donation to anti-hate causes- Sensitivity training- Antisemitic training- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

The star guard will have to apologize/condemn the movie, donate $500K to anti-hate causes, enroll for sensitivity and anti-Semitic training. He will also be required to meet with the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish leaders and Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding of his actions.

There's no timeline available for Kyrie Irving's return, though. During Nets GM Sean Marks' recent press conference, he declined to reveal Irving's position with Brooklyn six days after suspension. Marks also said he has only been in touch with the player's representatives.

Poll : 0 votes