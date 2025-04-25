Michael Jordan's ex-teammate and Trae Young hilariously react as Rashad McCants claims he could score 81 like Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate, Ron Harper, and Trae Young couldn’t help but laugh at Rashad McCants' unbelievable claim about Kobe Bryant. McCants appeared on Thursday’s episode of the Out the Mud Podcast and claimed he could match Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game.

McCants explained that if he could get 15 points outside of 3-pointers and free throws, he could match Kobe’s 81-point performance from 2006. He made the point that if you can get 15 every quarter and then factor in the free throws and threes at the end of the game, reaching 81 shouldn’t be hard.

“Man, I know this game to the T, and I studied with the great n****, so he told me how to be the great n**** without saying I f**** were,” Reshad began.

“Get these numbers every quarter, no threes, no free throws. You’re guaranteed these points. Now, you put that in [threes and free throws], you say, I could get 81. Factor this in, I had 15 in the first, that was easy.”

The host interrupted McCants and asked him which 81 he was referring to. McCants replied, "To Kobe’s," and the entire studio burst out laughing. Ron Harper and Trae Young couldn’t hold their laughs either and reacted to the clip on X.

“Wtf😂🤯,” Young wrote.

“I’m glad that they laugh 😂,” Harper wrote.

Rashad McCants claims that he could have scored 81, but only managed to average double digits in points twice over a five-season career. The most points he ever scored in an NBA game was 34, against the Denver Nuggets in 2008. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds for his career.

In contrast, Kobe Bryant averaged 35.4 points (career high), 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during the 2005-06 season.

Why did Rashad McCants retire after five seasons in the NBA?

Rashad McCants came into the NBA after the Atlanta Hawks drafted him with the 14th pick of the 2005 Draft. He arrived following a promising stint with North Carolina. He made 98 appearances, recording 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Unfortunately, Rashad couldn't find his footing in the league.

He averaged 7.9 points during his rookie year and missed most of his sophomore year due to an injury. Upon his return, McCants showed signs of promise, recording 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the 2007-08 season. What followed was more injuries and a failed stint with the Sacramento Kings that saw McCants hang up his boots for good after playing overseas.

