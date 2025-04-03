  • home icon
  • Michael Jordan's former teammate Ron Harper pleads with Stephen A. Smith after bold Steph Curry claim

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 03, 2025 03:15 GMT
Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, isn't buying the idea of Stephen A. Smith being told an opinion about Steph Curry. On Wednesday, Smith talked about how Curry wouldn't survive in the past eras of the NBA. However, the sports analyst also noted that it was a basketball Hall of Famer who expressed those sentiments about Curry to him.

"I had a Hall of Famer come up to me and said to me saying, Steph Curry would not have averaged more than 17 points a game. ... In our era, we would've hurt him.'"
However, Harper didn't appreciate how Smith didn't reveal who the Hall of Famer was. Because of Smith's secrecy, Harper was inclined to believe that it was the sports analyst who had those sentiments towards Curry. Jordan's former teammate responded to Smith by saying to leave Curry and the rest of the current players alone.

"Why just name the guy then," Harper wrote on X. "We will never know cause it doesn’t matter anyway.. leave era and today players alone damn…."
Steve Kerr expressed thoughts on Steph Curry's 52-point game

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and Curry put up a monstrous 52-point game. Despite already approaching the twilight years of his career, Steph has proven that he still has what it takes to remain among the elites.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave his thoughts and shared why Curry had a superb scoring outburst. Kerr mentioned that it could be due to recharging from his week-long leave due to injury. Then he also said that maybe it's because of his other favorite sport that helped him stay motivated.

"I think it helped," Kerr said. "And I think two rounds of golf on this road trip helped. Yeah -- I'm only half joking, you know. But yeah, the week off was helpful for him. I think he looks recharged, rejuvenated."
"The guy is 37 years old,” Kerr continued. “It’s incredible. Fifty-two points, with people draped all over him, all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief. It's just incredible to watch Steph at work. I can't believe he's still doing this at this age, but he's put the work in, and he’s still got it.”

Curry and the Warriors are set to face off against the LA Lakers on Thursday. It'll be interesting to see if Curry can keep his momentum going as he goes up against his long-time rival, LeBron James.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
