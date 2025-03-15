"Michael Jordan’s sons could never" - NBA fans react to LeBron James prioritizing son Bryce James' championship game while sidelined from injury

LeBron James wasn't in attendance on Friday when the LA Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets. While James wasn't going to play due to a groin injury, his absence was because he was traveling for his son's championship game. Bronny James' younger brother, Bryce, is on the verge of winning a high school basketball title with Sierra Canyon.

Bronny, who previously attended Sierra Canyon when he was in high school, failed to win a championship with the team. Bryce now has the opportunity to fulfill his older brother's dreams before heading to college next season.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on LeBron James always being a father figure to his children. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"LMAO he’s injured 😭 This is why he’s the goat tho. Michael Jordan’s sons could never."

"LeFather first."

Here are other reactions on X:

"What a good father! Respect to the King," one said.

"LeBron is still a dad too. But last I knew he was still injured," another said.

"That's a great show of support from LeBron! Family always comes first, and attending Bryce's state championship game is a memorable moment," another said.

"King can do what he pleases," another said.

LeBron James expected to miss another week

LeBron James suffered from a groin injury when the LA Lakers took on the Boston Celtics last Saturday. James was in pain towards the latter part of the game. Despite the 111-101 loss to the Celtics, LeBron still put up a double-double performance with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

James' absence has affected them a great deal. LA has gone from sitting comfortably in second place in the Western Conference to dropping back down to fourth place. It's possible they could fall in fifth place if the Houston Rockets win their next game. The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak.

With that in mind, everyone is anticipating when LeBron James will make his awaited return to the hardwood to save the Lakers' season. However, it appears that James is expected to miss another week of basketball action. With 18 games remaining in their season, LA will have to keep it together for another few games to keep their playoff chances alive.

