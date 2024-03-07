"Michael Jordan said the same thing" - Charlotte Hornets' new VP guaranteeing team's transformation into 'premier franchise' has fans buzzing

The Charlotte Hornets replaced their executive vice president of basketball operations, Mitch Kupchak, with Jeff Peterson on Tuesday, with Kupchak stepping down to take on an advisory role for the team. This gave way to a new era of Hornets management under the 35-year-old executive.

The Hornets have not been a relevant organization in the NBA for some time. The last time they made the postseason was during the 2015-16 season, and they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round. The last three playoff appearances for Charlotte all ended in a first-round exit. The organization has not reached the second round since the 2001-02 season.

Peterson was introduced to the media on Wednesday and shared his plans for the struggling organization, which has also had players have various issues off the court.

The new general manager was optimistic as he plans on making the Hornets one of the league's best franchises.

"We are going to turn this into the premier franchise in the NBA," Peterson said.

After finding out what he said about his plans, fans had fun on social media. Many made fun of his comment. Here's some of what the fans had to say.

With the way the Hornets have performed over the years, it could take some time for Peterson's plans to take effect. The franchise has overpaid players who didn't pan out, which could be something that he should stay away from.

Peterson is excited for the Charlotte Hornets

The one thing that's been missing for the young core of the Charlotte Hornets is postseason experience. They've played in the league for some time but haven't gotten a chance to showcase what they have in the playoffs.

For Peterson, he believes in the team's young core and what they can achieve. During his introductory news conference, he talked about his excitement for what the future holds concerning the Hornets' young group.

"I’m very excited about our roster," Peterson said. "I think we have a lot of good pieces, and I’m excited to take this time to evaluate and see where we can tweak some things to get better."

The feeling is mutual for the organization as they also believe in what their new executive can accomplish.

Even one of the Hornets' owners, Rick Schnall, strongly believes in what Peterson can do. According to him, they've found the perfect person to lead the franchise to great lengths.

