"Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, they are leaders... That’s not Kevin Durant" - NBA analyst claims leadership is a key reason why KD hasn't won a ring without Dubs

Why Kevin Durant hasn’t had success without Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be a heated topic in the coming weeks. Three years after leaving the Bay Area to play for the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving, KD is again looking for a change of scenery.

The former MVP is 38-10 in the playoffs with the defending champs and a pedestrian 56-44 outside of the Warriors’ camp. His only two NBA titles came during his three-year stint with the Dubs.

Chris Broussard on the "Odd Couple" podcast weighed in on the reason for KD’s failures when he’s asked to stand on his own:

“If you look at the great players who won multiple championships or led dynasties, they were leaders. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan, they are leaders.

"They either lead vocally as well as by example or they lead by setting the tone for the culture. This is how we do it. That’s how Duncan and Steph did it. That’s not Kevin Durant."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "KD is bailing again, just like in OKC, just like with the GSW. He couldn't even lead for one year. This is why KD has not, and will not, lead his own team. That's the difference between the LeBron s, Stephs, Magics, Birds, Jordans and the Kevin Durants." — @Chris_Broussard "KD is bailing again, just like in OKC, just like with the GSW. He couldn't even lead for one year. This is why KD has not, and will not, lead his own team. That's the difference between the LeBrons, Stephs, Magics, Birds, Jordans and the Kevin Durants." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/ySvmNsae1Q

Broussard concluded that skills and a poorly-constructed team were never the reason for his spectacular shortcomings:

“I think we know why – with all his talent, all the great teammates he’s had – that’s why he hasn’t got it done outside of going to Steph’s team.”

Durant had some incredible teammates both when he was with the OKC Thunder and then with the Brooklyn Nets. He played alongside Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and James Harden in OKC and hooped with Kyrie Irving and Harden again in Brooklyn.

In eight years with the Thunder, Durant led the team to the 2012 NBA Finals where they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat. He hasn’t sniffed anywhere close to that success in Brooklyn since he teamed up with Irving.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp 1029 days since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets. Since then...



2020 (Bubble): Swept by Raptors in 1st round

2021: Lost to Bucks in 2nd round, 4-3

2022: Swept by Celtics in 1st round 1029 days since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces on the Brooklyn Nets. Since then...2020 (Bubble): Swept by Raptors in 1st round2021: Lost to Bucks in 2nd round, 4-32022: Swept by Celtics in 1st round https://t.co/HcfbPcs1tV

Irving and Durant have won only one playoff series together and were swept in this year’s postseason against the Boston Celtics. He was nearly everything the Nets could hope for as a player, but sorely lacked the kind of leadership shown by the names Broussard mentioned.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“He couldn’t be a leader in Brooklyn because he knows a real leader like LeBron would have to challenge Kyrie Irving on a lot of stuff. … Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter.”



ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Frank Isola blasts Kevin Durant’s leadership“He couldn’t be a leader in Brooklyn because he knows a real leader like LeBron would have to challenge Kyrie Irving on a lot of stuff. … Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter.” Frank Isola blasts Kevin Durant’s leadership“He couldn’t be a leader in Brooklyn because he knows a real leader like LeBron would have to challenge Kyrie Irving on a lot of stuff. … Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter.”ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

The Fox Sports analyst isn’t the only one who has called out KD for his lack of leadership qualities. On his own, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations of how a franchise player should be.

Kevin Durant is back where he started when he left the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant is back where he was when he left the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: The Spun]

When Kevin Durant snubbed the Warriors after a successful three-year run, he wanted to lead a team of his own to an NBA title. He did so in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving, resulting in one of the most glaring epic failures in league history.

By requesting a trade to either the Miami Heat or the Phoenix Suns, Durant is right exactly where he was with the Warriors. He could be successful, but that success will be as a member of the team, not as a franchise player.

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle



trib.al/IVzuHuq COLUMN: Three years to the day after he left the Warriors for the Nets and his “super team,” six years, to the week, since he signed with the Warriors, KD “Keep Departing” is on the move yet again, writes @annkillion COLUMN: Three years to the day after he left the Warriors for the Nets and his “super team,” six years, to the week, since he signed with the Warriors, KD “Keep Departing” is on the move yet again, writes @annkillion. trib.al/IVzuHuq

If he’s in Miami, it’s Jimmy Butler’s team, and that won't change even if Heat team president Pat Riley wins the KD sweepstakes. Landing in Phoenix will also not alter the status of leadership in the franchise. It will be Chris Paul’s team to lead. Durant will just be there to hoop.

NBA TV @NBATV



breaks down the Suns and Kevin Durant’s mutual interest in landing him in Phoenix “The Suns have known for a while … that Kevin Durant had an eye for them.” @ChrisBHaynes breaks down the Suns and Kevin Durant’s mutual interest in landing him in Phoenix “The Suns have known for a while … that Kevin Durant had an eye for them.”@ChrisBHaynes breaks down the Suns and Kevin Durant’s mutual interest in landing him in Phoenix https://t.co/lzoLnuHbce

Durant was annoyed by Charles Barkley’s “bus rider” comments about his success with the Warriors. The criticism from fans and analysts will only grow as he seeks a trade to the top teams in both conferences last season.

The 12-time All-Star looked lost. Perhaps leadership is the only aspect that’s lacking from his vast repertoire and may ultimately be the reason he can’t win on his own.

