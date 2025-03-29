"Michael Jordan wins that game" - NBA fans react as LeBron James owns up to blunder vs Bulls after catching heat from friend on Twitter

LeBron James took the blame for the LA Lakers' last-second loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The four-time NBA champion was criticized for his actions late in the game, which led to Josh Giddey's buzzer-beater 3-pointer that gave the Bulls the second win of the season over the Lakers.

Once the game was done, James' friend, "Cuff The Legend," questioned James' actions. The Lakers superstar reacted to the comments and apologized for not performing at the best level during a crucial moment.

"Yeah that one on me for sure!! Won’t happen again My bad for fkn your 8 hrs of sleep up," James tweeted.

Many fans had a lot to say about LeBron James's performance and subsequent apology. Some sent encouraging messages, predicting they would bounce back in the next game.

"no worries king we got bigger fish to fry 🏆," one fan said.

"Gimme 40 against the grizzlies and all is forgiven," another fan said.

"Respect for taking accountability," another fan said.

Others weren't as comprehensive and attacked James while bringing up Michael Jordan and Stephen A. Smith in the conversation.

"Jordan wins that game," one fan said.

"You can’t expect to reach the Finals if you’re gonna play G League level play in the clutch," another fan said.

"Stop worrying about Stephen A and the media and just play ball," another fan wrote.

The Lakers return to action on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies in a duel crucial for both team's aspirations. The Lakers sit fourth (44-29) in the Western Conference standings, followed closely by the Grizzlies, who boast the same record.

JJ Redick said the Lakers need to play with urgency amid their three-game skid, but LeBron James missed the memo ahead of the Bulls game.

LeBron James took the Lakers to a dramatic win over the Pacers before crushing loss to Bulls

Before dropping the second and final game of the regular season against the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James found himself on the other end of a game-winning shot. With a tip shot, he beat the Indiana Pacers 120-119 on Tuesday.

JJ Redick was ecstatic after the game, even saying the basketball gods rewarded James' efforts on both sides of the end.

"He was so good defensively," Redick said. "He was so good on the glass for us and really led us on that end, and then takes over in the fourth quarter and gets rewarded by the basketball gods."

James and Co. have raised eyebrows with their recent displays and they need to get things back on track as soon as possible.

